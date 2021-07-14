Do you remember … ‘Idol’ Moussambani?

Few stories as bizarre, curious and heroic as that of Eric Moussambani in Sydney 2000. This athlete wanted to participate in the Olympic event, but as he was unable to do so in athletics, he was relegated to swimming, a practically inhospitable sport in his country that left him with the dark prospect of preparing on his own.

As the International Olympic Committee gives certain places to developing countries, our protagonist did not need to make a certain mark to go to Sydney. And that is where his story begins. Already classified, Moussambani, who did not have facilities in his country as an Olympic Games, had to settle for practicing in a hotel pool, far from the specifications of what an Olympic pool is.

Unlike the legend, his mythical career was not what many people think. Not that the rest of the competitors finished long before him and came out of the pool while he was still battling. Nothing of that. Moussambani competed in one of the first qualifying rounds and his opponents, just two, made a void start, which allowed him to compete alone and make his legend bigger. In front of an empty pool, but a full stands, Moussambani wrote his great story.

He made a first pitch in almost 50 seconds, already far from the times of the best, but it was the second that made him famous. He could barely move, it was very long, but he managed to complete it thanks to the help of an audience overturned with his feat. Time? One minute, 52 seconds, and 72 hundredths. More than a minute from the world record.

But that career made him an icon, allowed him to continue his efforts to be a professional athlete and went on to qualify for the 2004 Athens Games, although he could not compete due to visa problems. His merit is such that most people remember his name and his story more clearly than any of the gold medals of that year.