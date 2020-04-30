We remember how Luis Miguel’s love nest was in the port of Acapulco, where he also used to organize large parties in his younger years

The singer Luis Miguel, 50 years old, is happening quarantine on a yacht in the city of Miami in Florida, far from the emblematic house that he had in the port of Acapulco, where he enjoyed taking his conquests and organizing large parties in the company of his friends, such as Roberto Palazuelos, Jorge Van Rankin, among others.

The emblematic mansion, which for years was a symbol for the city, was built in the 90s with the supervision of ‘El Sol de México’, but in 2009 it stopped visiting it.

Four years later, in September 2013, he sold the land to Jaime Camil already Placido Domingo for $ 6 million, who will now host an on-site beach club.

Despite the fact that part of the mansion has already been demolished to make way for an exclusive tourist center, it still retains some details of the emblematic house of Luis Mi, as is the case with its stone perimeter fence.

The mansion, which over the years was divided into two houses, was built on land with an extension of 388 thousand square feet.

The first, which looked more like a cabin and had a spectacular view of the Pacific Ocean, was completely open, as the artist sought to unify the interior with the exterior.

While the second, which was built with top quality quarry brought from various countries around the world, was the opposite, since it sought to have greater privacy.

In addition to the two buildings, the property had large green areas with imposing palm trees, a tennis court, a swimming pool and an artificial lake, in which it even had swans.

The interpreter of ‘When the sun heats up’ decided to build the second mansion to avoid being bothered by the curious or the paparazzi, however, over time he gave up and decided to sell it.

The reasons why the former Aracely Arámbula He got rid of the house are unknown, while some attribute it to insecurity or lack of privacy, since several towers of buildings were built around him, others assure that it was due to having large debts with the government.

In addition to that house, the father of Michelle, Daniel and Miguel, it had another one in the Las Brisas area, but this one did not have the reflectors of the other one located in Playa Bonfil, in what is now known as Acapulco Diamante and which is still remembered by its followers, despite having already been reduced to debris.

