Do you remember ‘Blockbuster’? Now they let you exchange movies for free



Free Blockbuster is currently in Pennsylvania, Oregon, Virginia, Oklahoma, Georgia, Washington DC, Colorado, and Louisiana.

If you are one of the people who still misses going to Blockbuster to rent some movies, now you can recreate that experience – of course, on a much smaller scale – thanks to the Free Blockbuster initiative, where you can borrow or exchange movies without paying anything.

Free Blockbuster was dreamed up by Brian Morrison in 2018, after noticing unused newspaper boxes in the Los Angeles area.

Back then a friend of hers was moving in and said she wouldn’t take her DVDs with her so Morrison kept them. Some time later he put them in an abandoned newspaper box that he had painted in the neighborhood, called Los Feliz, and there the exchange initiative began.

The project aims to provide free entertainment in the widest and most communal way possible. Since the start of the first Free Blockbuster in 2019, the project has grown to 28 boxes in Pennsylvania, Oregon, Virginia, Oklahoma, Georgia, Washington DC, Colorado and Louisiana, as reported in Thrillist.

Anyone can sign up on the Free Blockbuster website to start a “franchise” in their own town, which comes down to starting and operating a box to make sure it’s well stocked.

