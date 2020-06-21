Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

If you are a fan of The Simpsons, you surely recognize that reference to ALF with the famous dialogue of Milhouse: do you remember ALF? He came back, in the form of chips. « Well, this brief dialogue applies again but this time in the world of video games because the beloved character from the North American series will participate in Summer Game Fest accompanying Geoff Keighley.

Through a publication on his official Twitter account, Geoff Keighley, producer of The Game Awards and responsible for the great video game event for this summer, Summer Game Fest, announced that in the broadcast focused on developers tomorrow there will be a special guest and it is none other than ALF, the protagonist of the series that aired from 1986 to 1990 and which is remembered by many fans despite the passing of the years.

Being an alien, his participation in Summer Game Fest will revolve around technology. If you want to see the broadcast you can do it on the official site of the event from 10:00 AM, Mexico City time.

We also take this opportunity to remind you that the new Crash Bandicoot game will be revealed tomorrow, which is shaping up to be the expected fourth installment of the main series started by Naughty Dog in the 90s.

Monday, we’re happy to welcome ALF as our special tech correspondent for #SummerGameFest. Tune in live at 11 am ET / 8 am PT at https://t.co/Hp7WuLrjXk to see his first segment as part of the Developer Showcase. pic.twitter.com/5v0ENDhpw1 – Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) June 19, 2020

If you want to know everything that has been announced in the framework of the Summer Game Fest, we invite you to enter this link, where you will find all the information related to the event.

Follow us on LEVEL UP.

Source