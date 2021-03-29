Do you recognize the train station?

We have all once recognized that looking out the window at a constantly changing scenery, even the thud of the wheels on the train tracks … inspires a romantic landscape in the fact of traveling by train. But where did it all begin? Many of the oldest stations in the world are still in use and serve passengers today.

What are the oldest train stations in the world?

Stations like St Pancras International, in London, take us to another era. It is a magnificent and very romantic addition to the Victorian London skyline. This place is named after a 3rd century Roman martyr, and it is a spectacular concatenation of salmon pink brick and veined marble clock towers, pinnacles, needles and pointed arches. Anyone would say that it is a cathedral shaped like a railway station. The terminal and hotel were designed for the Midland Railway by daring structural engineer William Barlow and architect Sir Gilbert Scott. Both opened fully in 1874 and yet their extravagant design was considered not only outdated but vulgar and even outrageous. It has been threatened several times with demolition but, fortunately, in recent years, it has been cleaned, restored, enlarged and transformed into the London terminal for Eurostar trains of 300 km / h to continental Europe. It is a true wonder of the railway world.

The oldest terminal station in the world was the Crown Street in Liverpool, built in 1830, on the Liverpool to Manchester line carried by locomotives. The station was slightly older than the Liverpool Road train station terminal, which still exists, in Manchester. Nevertheless, It was demolished in 1836 when the Liverpool terminal station was moved to Lime Street railway station.

Of all the rich sights Florence has to offer, the Giovanni Michelucci-designed Santa Maria Novella Station and the Gruppo Toscano with Angiolo Mazzoni are among the best. Have you seen her? It was inaugurated in 1934 and it is a structure as timeless as modern architecture has been. It looks like an ancient Roman basilica with wide marble staircases and long, deep canopies that evoke the spirit of fast, streamlined modern trains.