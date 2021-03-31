Do you personalize your smartphone? This new feature of the app is perfect for you

WhatsApp is developing a function that allows you to change some colors of the app.

As much as WhatsApp is one of the applications most successful in recent years the truth is that it still stays far behind of rival messaging apps such as Telegram, which, for example, has been turbo activated for a few months as far as inclusion of new functionalities refers.

For its part, the green application takes it quite calmly, releasing very little by little, small updates focused on the most flagrant complaints from users. And here comes the novelty sighted by the people of WABetaInfo, through their Twitter account they have reported that from WhatsApp they would be working on customizing the app, allowing its users change certain colors of it.

Color changes within WhatsApp?

After the arrival of chat personalization to WhatsApp, it seems that your development team is digging a little deeper into the app customization options. According to WABetaInfo, and as you can see in the tweet below these lines, WhatsApp is working on a function that allows its users change some colors of the application interface.

WhatsApp is developing a feature that allows to change some colors in their app. 🎨

The feature is under development and there are no further details at the time. pic.twitter.com/z7DMLjaG6l – WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) March 29, 2021

With this feature in operation, we see how some parts of the WhatsApp interface they change colorFor example, the app verification “tick” goes from blue to green, as does the chat icon.

Of course, it should be noted that this new functionality is in development and there is no news about his arrival date to the application or about his final form. Thus, we have no way of knowing if it will be an individual feature or if on the other hand it will be part of a series of themes to customize WhatsApp.

In any case, it is always good to know that WhatsApp’s efforts to improve in the field of personalization they are not left alone in the colored chat bubbles.

