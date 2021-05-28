Do you pay Amazon Prime? This is the MGM content that will come to your subscription

Very soon we will be able to see in Prime Video “Robocop”, “The silence of the lambs” or the James Bond saga.

Amazon just announced the purchase of Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM), one of the mythical Hollywood studios, for a quantity of $ 8.45 billion.

This move is the company’s biggest bet, still, led by Jeff Bezos to try to overthrow Netflix.

If you pay for Amazon Prime and you usually use Prime Video, keep reading because we are going to tell you which one it is MGM content that you can watch with your subscription.

This is the MGM content that you can see with Prime Video

As we can read in Gadgets Now, Amazon has confirmed the purchase of MGM, thus becoming the second largest acquisition in its history, after the purchase of the supermarket chain Whole Foods. in 2017 for $ 13.7 billion.

MGM is a film studio that was founded in 1924 and that it has in its catalog with more than 4,000 films and 5:00 p.m. of television “shows”. Among his best known films we must highlight “The Silence of the Lambs”, “Robocop” and the sagas of “James Bond” and “Rocky”.

MGM has a wide catalog of classic movies that we will be able to see on the Amazon streaming platform very soon, but the ones that we will surely not be able to see are some of the classics prior to 1986 such as “The Wizard of Oz” or “Gone with the Wind”.

This is so because in 1986 the tycoon Ted Turner acquired the rights to all MGM films prior to that year. To this day, all of these films are owned by Warner Media and can be viewed via HBO Max.

As for the television series that will come to Prime Video after the purchase of MGM, the best known are “Vikings”, “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Fargo”.

The lion sleeps at home. https://t.co/NEPk0IKrnA pic.twitter.com/9sNxtEkOvv – Jaume Ripoll Vaquer (@JaumeRV) May 26, 2021

It is important to note that the rights of MGM in Spain are owned by the streaming platform Filmin, which has a channel dedicated to this production company on its platform. Recently, one of its founders, Jaume Ripoll, has confirmed on his Twitter account that will continue to maintain these rights, At least for now.

This maneuver by Amazon aims, on the one hand, make your Prime Video subscription more attractive And on the other hand, compete face to face with your two great rivals: Netflix and Disney +.

