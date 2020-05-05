RÍO DE JANEIRO – The President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro,

says he has tested negative for the coronavirus on two occasions, but many,

including a federal judge, you are required to share the results. However,

the president refuses.

This surreal showdown is the most

recent in a broader battle between a president who has often tried

the limits of their power, and democratic institutions.

Coronavirus cases continue to increase in the South American country.

The President has downplayed the pandemic of

coronavirus and has harshly criticized the measures imposed by governors and

mayors to control the spread of the virus. Instead, ask that the

Most people go back to work.

But the courts have repeatedly stopped it,

on this topic and others: They ruled that the governors and mayors have the

power to determine containment measures; revoked the decree of the

president who allowed religious gatherings and try to force publication

of their COVID-19 test results to end the

speculation that he may have lied.

The far-right leader reached out to shake hands with a follower, according to a video posted on his social media.

They also rejected their nominee to occupy the

direction of the national police and on Saturday they suspended their decision to

expel 30 Venezuelan diplomats from the country.

Bolsonaro’s supporters have denounced that

the decisions are part of a plot to defeat his presidency, and he

He himself said that he is a victim of the interference of obstructionist judges.

Far-right leader Jair Bolsonaro insists on underestimating the severity of a disease that is expected to peak between May and June.

“Enough with the meddling. We do not go to

allow more interference! “said the president on Sunday. “The

patience. We are going to take Brazil forward. ”

Analysts noted that decisions

courts impose restrictions on a populist who is testing limits

democratic and has shown that it is not afraid to bring its legal disputes to

the streets when you are not happy with the courts.

Brazil’s governors rejected President Jair Bolsonaro’s call for life to return to normal before the coronavirus appeared.

Bolsonaro and his voters have criticized

frequently to the courts when they limit their power.

They recently condemned a judge’s decision

of blocking the nomination of a new director of the federal police, who is

considered by many to be too close to the Bolsonaro family.

The emblematic Christ the Redeemer from Rio de Janeiro projected the message “The mask saves.”

Even some critics, like the former president

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, believe that the Supreme Federal Court of Brazil is

exceeded in that instance.

The highest court also approved the opening of

an investigation into whether the appointment constituted interference

illegal policy.

Known for hosting slums and being hotbeds for drug trafficking and paramilitary groups, favelas are one of the biggest concerns of Brazilian authorities during the COVID-19 pandemic crisis.

The dispute over their test results

coronavirus has caused a particularly unusual chapter.

Bolsonaro’s health concerns

started in March when the president returned from a trip to the United States

and the local media reported in the following weeks that more than a dozen

of members of his delegation had tested positive for COVID-19, the disease

caused by the virus.

The photographs are from a transmission electron microscope. Check out the awesome video.

The first unconfirmed reports pointed out

Bolsonaro had tested positive, but then announced on his social networks that

their results were negative. He has refused to deliver the actual document,

claiming medical privacy.

Last week, a federal judge in Sao Paulo

ordered the president to present the results in response to a request

from the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo.

Instead, Bolsonaro’s attorney general

sent a summary of the results. The judge again insisted on the results

and on Saturday, another judge gave Bolsonaro five days to provide them.

Bolsonaro has also messed up the situation

Recently. After the lawsuits, last week he pointed out that “perhaps”

he had contracted the virus without knowing it.

All this time, Bolsonaro has continued

appearing in public without a mask, addressing crowds and shaking

the hands of supporters, once after cleaning his nose.

.