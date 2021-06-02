Do you need to wear a face mask to do exercise?

Have you gone out to do sport wearing a face mask during the pandemic? Well, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said in a statement that it’s no longer necessary to wear one when you go out to do a physical activity.

The organization explained that wearing face masks can reduce people’s ability to breathe and that sweat could also promote the growth of microorganisms.

Reed more: Scientists reveal how much exercise you should do to make up for spending the whole day sitting down

However, sports companies have launched special face masks for training and running that promise to use technology that keeps you cool and are resistant to water.

The WHO has said it is important to stay at a safe distance of 1.5 meters from other people doing physical activity.

What happens if you decide to wear one?

Rodrigo Calleja, who holds a degree in physical therapy, says that wearing face masks during physical activity can also cause anxiety or dizziness in some people.

“They also cause athletes to tire more quickly and will therefore also have an impact on their physical activity,” he said in an interview with Tec Review.

If you want to wear a cloth mask, the organization recommends washing your hands beforehand and adjusting it to your face so that it covers your mouth, nose, and chin. When removing the mask, they recommend washing it with hot, soapy water.

The specialist recommended that if you want to wear a face mask, the best option would be a surgical mask since they’re designed to contain viruses from the nose and mouth and allow you to breathe better.

Prior to the WHO pronouncement, sports specialists Jessica Hamuy Blanco and Dina Christa Janse stated in the British Journal of Sports Medicine that wearing face masks or face shields restricts air flow and increases the rate of perceived exertion, which decreases performance during resistance training.

They also point out that wearing them can simulate a physiological effect of altitude training, albeit on a smaller scale.

“It would be prudent for people with existing heart or lung conditions to exercise at a lower intensity than usual while wearing a mask, to prevent any adverse events,” says the text.