Changes in temperature, products with excess chemicals and a poor diet are some of the factors that can affect the growth of your hair. Here we leave you a series of ideal masks according to the problem of your hair, try them!

April 24, 2020

A mask It is a product that is applied to an area of ​​our body and left to act for the time necessary for the body to notice its beneficial properties.

Without a doubt, they work as balancers, repairers and moisturizers in the hair of every man and woman. If you need a special one, here we give you the detail of preparing each one according to your urgency.

For him dry and damaged hair You can prepare a nourishing mask with: half a glass of natural yogurt, two tablespoons of mayonnaise and 1 egg white, which we will apply to the hair for 30 minutes before rinsing it off with cold water.

If the damage is caused by exposure to the sun, it is best to use a pure aloe vera gel as a mask, mixing the pulp of half aloe vera with the juice of half a squeezed lemon.

If the hair is brittle, you can prepare a mixture of two tablespoons of mayonnaise and the crushed pulp of twelve strawberries, which removes impurities from the hair and in turn nourishes it.

The Greasy hair You need masks with honey and citrus, do not forget to make a ponytail. It must be applied daily and left to act at night.

For condition the hair uses a mask made with a cup of mayonnaise, half of olive oil and three egg yolks. Spread it on the ends of the hair leaving it for 20 minutes. It must be rinsed with cold water.

The hydrating and nourishing masks with honey are the most used: it incorporates a cup of milk, an egg yolk, two tablespoons of lemon and half a cup of honey. Apply it on wet hair and let it sit for twenty minutes before rinsing it off with warm or cold water.

For the BeachProtect your hair by infusing a few mint leaves and arugula in apple cider vinegar with a splash of lemon juice and bring it to a boil. Then you let it cool and put it on.

Finally, in case you have done the tincture, banana pulp and avocado mixture, applied directly to damp hair for 20 minutes before rinsing with cold water. If the hair is curly a mask of greek yogurt, honey and olive oil is even better.

