Many give advice for losing fat, but how do you feed yourself if you want the reverse effect? Here we bring you a typical recipe from Mexico, with which you will not only eat well, but you will be able to gain muscle mass. It’s so easy!

May 10, 2020 9:44 p.m.

A balanced diet must be full of nutrients. For this, it is important to consume quality food. Today we’ll see how to gain muscle mass: Keep in mind that you should consume more calories than you spend in the day (caloric surplus) accompanied by an exercise routine that suits your goals.

The roast beef tacos They are excellent for achieving this goal: the best known Mexican tacos. In this case, the roast beef is roast beef cut into fillets. Practical, economic and rich, you can’t miss them!

Gain muscle mass with these roast beef tacos.

Ingredients

2 pounds 1/2 inch thick boneless rib-eye steaks

6 expert tomatoes; 4 chopped and 2 whole

2 serrano peppers, sliced

3 garlic cloves, sliced

1/2 cup washed coriander roots

Juice of 2 limes plus 1 lime cut into slices for garnish

4 tablespoons of white vinegar

1/2 tablespoon of oregano

1/4 olive oil

5 cups water plus 1/4 cup water

3 teaspoons of salt

1 teaspoon of pepper

4 dried guajillo peppers without roots or seeds

8 dried tree chilies without roots

4 tomatillos washed and skinless

1 large white onion: half diced

24 corn tortillas

1 cup chopped coriander

1/4 cup canola oil

Excellent recipe for roast beef tacos.

Process

Add the fillets to a large glass baking dish and set aside.

In the blender, place 4 chopped tomatoes, 2 serrano peppers, 3 cloves of garlic, 1/2 cup of coriander roots, the juice of 1 lime, 4 tablespoons of white vinegar, 1/2 tablespoon of oregano, 1/4 of cup of olive oil, 1/4 cup of water, 1 1/2 teaspoons of salt and 1/2 teaspoon of pepper. Blend at maximum speed until smooth and test if it is salty. Add the marinade to the fillets and cover evenly. Cover and leave to marinate for three and a half hours.

In a medium saucepan, add 4 guajillo peppers, 8 arbol peppers, 4 tomatillos, 2 whole tomatoes, 1/2 whole onion, and 5 cups of water. Let it boil. Reduce heat and cook for 15 minutes. Strain the water and place the mixture in the blender. Add 1 1/2 teaspoons of salt, 1/2 teaspoon of pepper and the juice of 1 lime. Blend at full speed for 30 to 40 seconds until smooth; test if it’s salty.

Remove the fillets from the fridge 30 minutes before cooking. When ready, preheat a griddle to medium / high for 10 minutes. Remove the fillets from the marinade, remove the excess and place them on a plate. Put canola oil on the griddle. Grill the steaks for 2 ½ – 3 minutes on each side. Put them on a plate, cover them with aluminum foil and let them rest for 10 minutes.

Heat the corn tortillas on the griddle and wrap them in aluminum foil to keep them warm. Cut the fillets into strips perpendicular to the ribs. Place them on a tray with a lid to keep them warm. In Mexico, it is common to serve 2 corn tortillas, one on top of the other, per taco. Garnish the tacos with the remaining diced onions, cilantro, and sauce.

