Do you need more incentives to get vaccinated? How about a free City Bike membership?

Free tickets for Yankees and Mets games, tickets to museums, botanical gardens, the zoo and the aquarium, and for shows at Lincoln Center. If these incentives to get vaccinated against COVID-19 weren’t enough, now New Yorkers will have one more: a free two-week membership to use the Citi Bikes.

This is the most recent idea that Mayor Bill de Blasio presented on Tuesday as a way to encourage more New Yorkers to decide to get injections, at a time when the immunization rates are plummeting compared to early April levels.

“We will continue to promote vaccination in all kinds of new ways. We are going to make it easier for you. Let’s make it something that people find really convenient. And we will make it more fun and offer incentives. Here’s another incentive today, we’re announcing a free two-week membership to Citi Bike – two-week free membership when you get vaccinated, ”he announced. Mayor.

De Blasio insisted that, despite a decrease in the rate of vaccinations, the effort “continues to be strong to this day and they have already been administered 7,152,660 doses since the beginning of our immunization plan. And for comparison, they are more doses than people in the entire state of Arizona”.

‘Week of the Streets’

The announcement was made by the president after ride a Citi Bike from Gracie Mansion to City Hall, in Lower Manhattan, to promote the celebration of the ‘Week of the Streets’, which seeks to promote safer streets, dedicated to the people and all kinds of new approaches to the urban landscape of New York City.

And precisely when the National Bicycle Month, De Blasio and the commissioner of the Department of Transportation of the City Hank gutman announced plans to further transform city streets in 2021, increasing the record installation of protected bike lanes from last year, as well as the creation of new “Bicycle boulevards” in each county.