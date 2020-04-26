Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

One of the most demanded products in this time of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) is the mouth mask to such an extent that finding one at the moment is a complicated task or is very expensive. One thing that is not in short supply is the creativity of Nintendo fans, who recently created some fantastic mouthpiece designs inspired by the hybrid console.

As reported by Nintendo Soup, a fan created some mouth covers that have the image of the Nintendo Switch. The best thing is that these products have 2 variants, inspired by the version with the Joy-Con neon yellow and neon pink and the model neon red and neon blue.

In case you missed it: Nintendo donated a large number of emergency protection items in this contingency.

The interesting thing is that the fan’s work turned out to be very attractive, since he managed to capture the elements of these consoles in addition to the color. What we say is that in the mouthpiece there are details made in what appears to be felt with the shape of the different controls of the gamepad, such as the 2 levers, the 4 directional buttons and the 4 X, Y, B and A buttons.

We leave you the 2 images shared by the official Uwants account on Facebook.

What do you think of these mouth masks? Do you use this type of protection on a daily basis? Would you like to use one like that? Tell us in the comments.

Since we are talking about mouth masks, we tell you that Razer employees worked overtime to allocate production hours to the manufacture of mouth masks that would donate to different organizations and governments around the world.

If you want to know more news related to the coronavirus and how it has affected the world of electronic entertainment, we invite you to check this page.

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Source

.