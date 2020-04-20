The coronavirus (COVID-19) has prevented massive events from taking place. This has affected soccer leagues in many parts of the world as it happened with the Premier League in England. To make the public stop missing her so much, the tournament organizers decided to create a virtual FIFA 20 tournament.

By means of a statement, the Premier League announced the creation of the ePremier League Invitational, a FIFA 20 tournament in which players from all 20 Premier League teams will participate. This competitive event will take place April 21-25 with a direct elimination format.

Players participating in the ePremier League Invitational include stars from the English league such as Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool’s young right-back, as well as Raheem Sterling, swift Manchester City winger. Also participating will be Andre Gomes of Everton and Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace.

The meetings of the ePremier League Invitational will take place on the following dates and times:

First round

April 21, 6:00 AM, Mexico City time

1A John McGinn (AVL) v Neal Maupay (BHA)

1B Josh Franceschi (ARS) v Nathaniel Chalobah (WAT)

1C Dwight McNeil (BUR) v Ryan Fredericks (WHU)

1D Philip Billing (BOU) v Angus Gunn (SOU)

Round of 16

April 22, 6:00 AM, Mexico City time

2A Raheem Sterling (MCI) v Wilfried Zaha (CRY)

2B Tom Grennan (MUN) v Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV)

2C Reece James (CHE) v Andre Gomes (EVE)

2D Moussa Sissoko (TOT) v Christian Atsu (NEW)

April 23, 6:00 AM, Mexico City time

2E Diogo Jota (WOL) v Wilfred Ndidi (LEI)

2F Todd Cantwell (NOR) v Lys Mousset (SHU)

2G Winner 1A v Winner 1D

2H Winner 1B v Winner 1C

Quarter finals

April 24, 6:00 AM, Mexico City time

CF1 Winner 2B v Winner 2D

CF2 Winner 2C v Winner 2A

CF3 Winner 2E v Winner 2F

CF4 2G Winner v 2H Winner

Semifinals and Final

April 25, 9:00 AM, Mexico City time

SF1 Winner CF1 v Winner CF2

SF2 Winner CF3 v Winner CF4

Final Winner SF1 v Winner SF2

It is worth mentioning that the meetings of the ePremier League Invitational will be broadcast on Twitch and YouTube.

A tournament done with a good cause in mind

It should be mentioned that the ePremier League Invitational will not be just a friendly tournament to entertain. In fact, it was designed with a good cause in mind.

What we mean is that the fund with the monetary award for the ePremier League Invitational will go to the Players Together initiative. In case you don’t know, this is an association made by Premier League footballers with which they seek to raise funds for the UK public health system.

That’s not all, as the Premier League ensures that the ePremier League Invitational will be an event with players inviting fans from around the world to stay home to fight the coronavirus.

