As women it is a natural desire that our physical appearance looks according to our age, but sometimes this does not happen and we do not know why … Until now!

Soon it has not happened to you that you meet a new person in your life, and suddenly the popular question appears “How old are you?”... Sometimes this question usually causes us great discomfort, since it is often accompanied by the following sentence Oh! I thought you were much older. “

Take those extra years off with these tips

This obviously happens because of a series of errors that we are carrying out and we don’t realize, one of these errors can be, when we apply a base with a darker shade than we really should. This mistake is quite common!

On the other hand, our lips are usually the main attraction in conjunction with our eyes, therefore if we apply a lipstick that is not according to our tone, we will look much older, so take the time to verify which colors benefit you and which do not .

You should always have control with the makeup you wear, since if you do not know how to apply it you will make many mistakes and this will make people look at you out of the corner of the eye There are many tutorials on the internet! So come on, if you can learn by yourself.

Finally, we love vintage fashion, but you have to know how to combine each garment to be able to look as we wish. If you still don’t know how to handle this style, don’t worry! Start by letting yourself be carried by beautiful outfits that you find on the internet.