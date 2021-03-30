Do you live in these mayors and municipalities? This is how vaccination starts

A member of the National Guard stands guard while a woman receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease vaccine (COVID-19) during a mass vaccination in Mexico City. (Photo: REUTERS / Henry Romero)

The vaccination During Holy Week it started and is in the process of starting in five mayors of the Mexico City and in 16 municipalities of Mexico state.

According to the information released so far, the older adults of these municipalities will receive doses of the vaccines developed by AstraZeneca and Sputnik, in the case of Mexico City.

Where will the vaccination start?

Here you can check if the mayoralty or municipality where you live is on the list to start the vaccination.

Mexico City

We continue with the National Vaccination Program # COVID19 for adults 60 years and older 👵👴 residents of the municipalities Benito Juárez, Álvaro Obregón and Cuauhtémoc. 👁‍🗨 Today corresponds to the people whose first surname begins with A, B or C. pic.twitter.com/lbbENuUHlX – CDMX Government (@GobCDMX) March 30, 2021

Alvaro Obregon

This Tuesday the vaccination began for 128,076 adults over 60 years of age, in three centers located in the demarcation.

Benito Juarez

In this mayor’s office, the goal is to vaccinate 99,996 older adults between March 30 and April 3.

Cuauhtémoc

Vaccination began Tuesday with adults over 60 whose last names begin with the letters A, B and C. The goal is that 110,260 people receive the first dose.

3️⃣ Macro Vaccination Units in @BJAlcaldia. 📍Pepsi Center / World Trade Centerhttps: //t.co/QzDc7bOMzq 📍Francisco Márquez Olympic Pool https://t.co/7QFU8uM5kn 📍Centro Universitario México https://t.co/YTP9Jxeiij pic.twitter.com/o6CR7wZf1G – Secretariat of Health of Mexico City (@SSaludCdMx) March 30, 2021

What vaccine will be applied in these municipalities?

Adults over 60 years of age will receive the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, which was renamed as Vaxzevria.

The latest data on this vaccine indicate that 15 days after the application of the first dose, immunity of 76% against symptomatic disease, 100% against severe symptomatic disease requiring hospitalization and 85% against symptomatic disease in people 65 years of age or older.

Iztapalapa

In the mayor’s office with the largest population of older adults in the country’s capital, the goal will be for 285,263 people to receive the first dose against covid-19.

Vaccination in this mayor’s office begins on Friday, April 2 and will run until Tuesday, April 6.

Gustavo A. Madero

This mayor’s office will seek that 233,866 people receive the first dose of the vaccine against Covid-19, the vaccination process begins on Friday, April 2.

People who are within the age group will be immunized with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine.

In # Phase6, the vaccination stage against # Covid19 for people aged 60 years and over residents of @TuAlcaldiaGAM and @Alc_Iztapalapa will take place from Friday, April 2 to Tuesday, April 6. 🧓🏽👴🏽💉 pic.twitter.com/D3DeNH5jR5 – Secretariat of Health of Mexico City (@SSaludCdMx) March 29, 2021

Mexico state

Wednesday March 31st starts vaccination in 16 Mexican municipalitiesIn addition, the application of second doses to people who have already been vaccinated will advance.

650,000 doses will be applied in these municipalities

Vaccination schedule

You will be vaccinated Wednesday March 31st to Friday April 2nd.

Tultitlán Ixtapaluca Tecámac Valle de Chalco La Paz Zumpango Chicoloapan Cuautitlán Acolman

You will be vaccinated Wednesday, March 31 to Saturday, April 3.

Cuautitlán Izcalli Atizapán de Zaragoza Nicolás Romero

You will be vaccinated Wednesday, March 31 to Sunday, April 4.

You will be vaccinated Thursday, April 1 to Saturday, April 3.

You will be vaccinated Monday, April 5 to Wednesday, April 7.

The vaccination schedule It will be from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for people who show their registration on the page mivacuna.salud.gob.mx