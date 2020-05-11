The Morena coordinator in the Senate, Ricardo Monreal, proposed modifications to the Federal Civil Code so that tenants and landlords can agree on the exemption or reduction of rents in extraordinary situations, such as the current health crisis. Read SAT: Do non-profit companies pay VAT?

The proposal proposes modifications to articles 2431 and 2432 in order to establish that in the event that a health emergency totally or partially prevents the use or enjoyment of a leased asset, there is the possibility of agreeing changes to the amount that was initially agreed.

The legislator’s initiative indicates that said agreement would be generated as the economic situation allows and guaranteeing the best conditions for the parties involved. The senator indicated that after the General Health Council ordered to stop non-essential activities to prevent the spread of the virus, there have been difficulties in paying rent or renting real estate, either due to the loss or suspension of employment or for cutting wages, among others.

He argued that this scenario has generated many doubts regarding how to proceed in these situations, especially with regard to the leasing of real estate in which businesses affected by the pandemic are located, in addition to the fact that the current scenario is one of economic uncertainty and with an uncertain duration.

On the other hand, he said, it is also necessary to consider the people who live on the income from their properties and who pay their debts and obligations with the resources they charge for it and that, by not receiving that income, can affect and put at risk your family environment.

This double effect causes the breakdown of the so-called payment chain, “he explained.

Monreal said that the Federal Civil Code already considers assumptions to reduce payments in the event of total or partial impossibility of enjoying the leased property due to “acts of God or force majeure.”

However, he pointed out, in the face of a health emergency like the current one, the ideal is to seek the protection of both parties to the lease.

