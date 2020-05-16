There are people who sleep more than they should and this is capable of bringing consequences to your body that can be seen in the short, medium or long term, so if you are one of those people, read the results of resting too much.

We are aware that sleep is essential in our day to day and everyone tells us that we must rest, even more than what our body needs, but like everything in life, excess things are bad and counterproductive. So what negative effects can sleeping so much have?

When we spend hours and hours in bed, it is a sign that something in our body is not quite right, although it is simply because we have a poor diet, night habits, among other external factors, it is said that a clear alert of that a loved one suffers from depression is when he sleeps more.

Researchers found that women who slept a lot were 2 years older in cognitive age. In the case of men they are more likely to suffer from diabetes, since they do not capture enough glucose, the curious thing is that it only occurs in men, not women.

Recent studies declare that sleeping more than nine hours can significantly increase the risk of brain problems. Likewise, it is linked to food and obesity problems, because if we sleep a lot, we have less energy and it is more difficult for us to move. As it affects the secretion of the hormone of happiness (serotonin), which causes us to be in a bad mood and with headaches.

And this also happens with the famous “nap”, if we rest more than an hour and a half it can bring with it the same consequences, the ideal is to sleep 20-40 minutes of nap. It is advisable to have a habit of sleeping, try to go to bed and wake up at the same time, you can help yourself with an alarm. So you know, don’t sleep too much!