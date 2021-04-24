Do you like to ride a motorcycle with your open modular helmet?

Oh … the approvals. Sometimes they can get us to despair, but in the end, they are what prevents us from using dangerous products or from manufacturing something crazy for our vehicle.

On the subject of helmets we have different approvalsThe first thing to know which one allows us to wear the modular helmet with the chin guard open is to know them.

P / N: Not Protective. These types of helmets have some type of chin protection, but it is not comprehensive.Q: Helmets approved as “P” are commonly known as “integral”.J: These are the Jet, are approved for circulation, but do not have any type of protection on the chin.P / J: These helmets have doble homologation, that is, they are approved as Jet and also as Integral.

At this point we can already imagine which is the type of homologation that allows us to go with our brand new motorcycles to face discovered by our country, right? Indeed, those approved as P / J are the only ones that allow it.

You have to be very careful with this, because sometimes we are in a hurry when buying the helmet (especially online) and we can think that since we have seen many people go with the chin guard open on the road with very similar to the one in front of us, that same one cannot serve. If we do this we expose ourselves not only to a possible serious fine, but also to the physical consequences in an accident. A P / J homologated helmet has been tested (and passed successfully) to see if it opens on impact, exposing the wearer’s face to trauma and cuts.

And because the fine is serious but does not carry points? To see it we must first take a look at article 118.1 of RD 1428/03

“1. Drivers and passengers of motorcycles or motorcycles with sidecars, three-wheeled and quadricycles, mopeds and special “quad” type vehicles, must properly use approved or certified protective helmets according to current legislation, when driving both on urban roads. as in interurban. “

The key part of this article is “use properly.” This implies that if we wear a helmet that don’t be P / J With the chin guard open, we are making an incorrect use, but it is still an approved helmet. Therefore, it only carries a fine of € 200 without points. Unlike the fact of carrying an accessory mounted such as a GoPro, this can incur a loss of the approval of the helmet, as we have in this article.

In summary, not all modular helmets are approved to be open on the go, and leaving aside the fact that you can be fined with a € 200 fine, I think it is more important to be certain that the helmet we are wearing with the purpose of saving our lives, It has been tested both open and closed and has its approval in both cases.

All of this doesn’t take away from the fact that regardless of approvals, an open modular case or a Jet case is more prone to injury than a comprehensive one.

Precisely for this reason, from Diariomotor we would like to emphasize that the helmets with the highest level of protection in terms of a motorcycle accident are those approved as “P”, that is, the integral ones. I personally have used modular helmets at the beginning of my motorcycle adventures, but after a couple of years I switched to integral and I have to say that I rarely choose the modular to ride a motorcycle. In the event of an accident wearing an open approved modular helmet, the probability of suffering some type of injury may be increased. spinal cord injury due to possible snagging, in addition to having the face most exposed to fractures in that area as well as drag burns.