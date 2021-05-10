Do you like this render of the Skoda Fabia RS? Well pray that it comes …

The fourth generation Skoda Fabia it was just officially presented a few days ago. The Czech utility vehicle evolves so much that, although it maintains a continuous aesthetic with respect to its predecessor, it has nothing to do with it. Suffice it to mention that its “skeleton” is the MQB-A0 platform, the same one that gives life to its cousins ​​Audi, Seat and Volkswagen. However, there are sections of your “business file” that will not change in this release.

We refer, as many of you can imagine, to the arrival of a possible sports version. A hypothetical Skoda Fabia RS It would not be among the more immediate plans of the Czech firm. The theories about this absence are many and varied, but there are those who point out that it is the Volkswagen Group itself who does not leave it. Be that as it may, since that time First and second generation RS They have not sold anything like it again. Although our dreams are different.

The Skoda Fabia RS is not in the plans of the firm of Mladá Boleslav …

X-Tomi Design thinks and feels like us and we have the proof of this in the render que ha creado. In it he lets see how that could be hypothetical fourth generation Skoda Fabia RS. To do this, it takes as a basis one of the images published by the Czech firm itself in its presentation. On her, she has applied a series of changes that, to be honest, feel very, very good. In addition, they help to improve an outfit that is seriously wrong.

If we look at the front, we have some slightly darkened optics. The grille also evolves as it loses sight of the chrome frame to adopt a gloss black finish. As a complement, so as not to forget which version we are facing, it attaches on one of its sides the RS logo. The bumper is another element that offers a more sporty design. In addition, at the ends there are new anti-fog and a “false” air intake.

Finally we have the side view, since the rear is not appreciated in this render. The «warrior» contribution comes from the hand of some oversized alloy wheels and sporty design. The side mirrors also update their image, with a black shell. As a culmination of this preparation we have a roof spoiler for the rear. Fair enough, but more than enough to emphasize its dynamic character.

And so far we can read, because Skoda has decided that the range of the new Fabia is restrained. If everything goes according to plan, later a Monte Carlo version will be incorporated. We all know that it will be limited to showing off “makeup” so, if there is no change against it, it will not offer more power or spice. A shame, although dreaming is free and We like this Skoda Fabia RS in render format, and a lot…

Source – X-Tomi Design