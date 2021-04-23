Do you like the Toyota RAV4 Plug-in? Well, it already has an official price in Spain

Up to now Toyota has been the queen of hybrid technology. However, the massive electrification of the automotive sector has forced it to go one step further and improve its system. This is how the Toyota RAV4 Plug-in, the plug-in version of your legendary SUV. For its commercial launch in our country we have had to wait a bit, although it will take place in these weeks. In fact, next Monday you will be able to read a complete test.

To start its journey, the press department of Toyota Spain has enabled the web configurator So you can configure yours. As usual, there are several options for purchase, being able to choose the one that best suits your needs. Of course, where there will be no surprises is in the rich endowment and the technology that surrounds it, since it is at the top of the segment. We tell you its secrets and the most important thing: the price.

The Toyota RAV4 Plug-in is available in two endings …

Initially, the Toyota RAV4 Plug-in It is available in two complete finishes: Advance Y Style Plus. The access version (to establish an order) already has a rich endowment. Thus, elements such as 18-inch alloy wheels, Bi-LED optics, heated front seats or tailgate with automatic opening and closing. It also does not forget the hands-free access and start-up or the system Toyota Safety Sense.

For his part the RAV4 Plug-in Style Plus adds, among others, hands-free gate opening, exterior mirrors with courtesy light, Toyota Skyview sunroof or shift paddles. As a complement it adds 10-inch Head-Up Display over the windshield, intelligent interior rear view mirror, front and rear parking sensors with automatic braking, 360 degree view camera or Toyota Touch 2 & GO navigator.

Taking into account the endowment of the Toyota RAV4 Plug-in, we can only take a look at its mechanical range. The powertrain is composed of a gasoline cycle block Atkinson 2.5 with 185 hp which adds its strength to that of two electric motors (one on each axis). In this way it can offer a final power of 306 hp and 270 Nm of pair. In addition, he does not forget the 4WD-i all-wheel drive with 18 and 19 centimeters of ground clearance.

Prices for the RAV4 Plug-in in Spain …

With this cover letter, the new Toyota RAV4 Plug-in has many “ballots” to be a sales success. The official price list will also help. It is true that initially it is a bit high, but we cannot forget the compendium between technology-equipment so it is justified. In any case, the commercial network should not take long to offer interesting discounts. It is a matter of looking, searching and waiting for a good deal.

Traction Version Change Finish Price Discount Final price Version Traction Change Finish Price Discount Final price 220PH 306 CV Total 4WD-i Automatic e-CVT Advance 52,500 € 3,000 € 49,500 € 220PH 306 CV Total 4WD-i Automatic e-CVT Advance Plus 55,500 € 3,000 € 52,500 € 220PH 306 CV Total 4WD-i Automatic e-CVT Style Plus 61,500 € 3,000 € 58,500 €

Source – Toyota