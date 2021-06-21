Do you like the new Peugeot 308 and do you want it? Well here are their prices

The third generation Peugeot 308 It is the most aggressive, technological and complete in the history of the French compact. Its development, as you well know, has revolved around the competitive EMP2 platform of the now defunct PSA Group. With him, those in charge want, once and for all, to end the hegemony of the Volkswagen Golf. And they may achieve it, because the quantitative and qualitative leap of this delivery, compared to its predecessor and rivals, is abysmal.

As you know, the official debut of the new Peugeot 308 it took place last March. Shortly after, in the month of May, my colleague Diego Ávila had the opportunity to see it and play it in a static presentation. Well, it seems that Stellantis wants to launch it on the market and, as announced, now they open the order book for the Spanish market. We tell you how they have configured their range and, above all, their prices. Attentive…

The new Peugeot 308, from the start, will be sold in Spain with five finishes

If you take a look at the Peugeot Spain official website you can see how the range of the new 308. It revolves around five finishes that, as usual, it shares with other models of the Gala brand. From lowest to highest endowment and sporting character we have: Active PACK, Allure, Allure PACK, GT Y GT PACK. In all of them, from the basic access version, the equipment is at a high level, approaching premium rivals without fear.

The Active PACK termination It includes Peugeot i-Cockpit, dual zone climate control, leather steering wheel with Béton gray stitching. In addition, it adds a rear obstacle detector or hands-free starter. For his part, Allure finish offers Peugeot Connect NAV, over-tinted rear glass and heated rear window, 17-inch CALGARY alloy wheels or Pack Safety plus with camera and radar controlled automatic emergency braking.

If we go to intermediate version Allure PACK, we have wireless smartphone recharging, 17-inch HALONG alloy wheels and Hands-free access and starting. For his part, GT finish contributes 3d digital box, Mistral leather steering wheel stitched in Adamite or 18-inch KAMAKURA alloy wheels. In terms of active driving aids sum ADAS sensors and access to infotainment functions.

Last is the GT PACK version. Among the endowment elements, to be highlighted, we have HIFI Premium Focal system with 10 speakers, Peugeot Connect NAV, Drive Assist Plus or 18-inch PORTLAND alloy wheels. The section on options and extras is made up of different shades to dress the bodywork, alloy wheels or technological and safety equipment. In addition, to be able to choose between several different interiors.

308 engines and prices in our market …

If we take into account the technological evolution and equipment possibilities of the new Peugeot 308 its price seems more than fair to us. It is true that it brushes, with the fingers, the premium spectrum, but it is worth it. The problem we have is that the client does not see the lion’s house as such, so it could weigh down their sales. To cement its success, Stellantis has created a mechanical offer to suit all, or almost all, customers.

On gasoline the block will not be missing 1.2 PureTech in two power levels: 110 hp and 130 hp. The offer diesel is very depleted, but the engine 1.5 BlueHDI with 130 hp it will delight the “swallow miles”. In addition, it offers two interesting hybrid versions: Hybrid 180 e-EAT8 and Hybrid 225 e-EAT8. The transmissions are two: 6-speed manual or EAT8 automatic by torque converter and 8 relations.

It will be necessary to see if the public is fair with him and he becomes a success again. While we ask you, what do you think of its price?

Engine / Drive Version Change Finish Price Engine / Drive Version Change Finish Price 1.2 PureTech 110 HP Front Manual 6-speed Active PACK 22,200 € 1.2 PureTech 130 HP Front Manual 6-speed Active PACK 23,500 € 1.2 PureTech 130 HP Automatic Front EAT8 8-speed Active PACK 25,200 € 1.5 BlueHDI 130 HP Front Manual 6-speed Active PACK 25,000 € 1.5 BlueHDI 130 HP Front Automatic EAT8 8-speed Active PACK 26,700 € Hybrid 180 HP Front Automatic e-EAT8 8-speed Active PACK 33,000 € 1.2 PureTech 130 HP Front Manual 6-speed Allure 26,000 € 1.2 PureTech 130 hp Front Automatic EAT8 8-speed Allure 27,700 € 1.5 BlueHDI 130 hp Front Manual 6-speed Allure 27,500 € 1.5 BlueHDI 130 Front Automatic EAT8 8-speed Allure 29,200 € Hybrid 180 hp Front Automatic e-EAT8 8-speed Allure 35,200 € 1.2 PureTeche 130 HP Front Manual 6-speed Allure PACK € 26,900 1.2 PureTech 130 HP Front A Automatic EAT8 8-speed Allure PACK 28,600 € 1.5 BlueHDI 130 CV Front Manual 6-speed Allure PACK 28,400 € 1.5 BlueHDI 130 CV Front Automatic EAT8 8-speed Allure PACK 30,100 € Hybrid 180 CV Front Automatic e-EAT8 8-speed Allure PACK 36,100 € 1.2 PureTech 130 CV Front Automatic EAT8 8-speed GT 30,900 € 1.5 BlueHDI 130 CV Front Automatic EAT8 8-speed GT 32,400 € Hybrid 180 CV Front Automatic e-EAT8 8-speed GT 38,400 € Hybrid 225 CV Front Automatic e-EAT8 8-speed GT 39,900 € 1.2 PureTech 130 CV Front Automatic EAT8 8-speed GT PACK 32,900 € 1.5 BlueHDI 130 CV Front Automatic EAT8 8-speed GT PACK 34,400 € Hybrid 180 CV Front Automatic e-EAT8 8-speed GT PACK 40,400 € Hybrid 225 CV Front Automatic e-EAT8 8-speed GT PACK 41,900 €

Source – Peugeot