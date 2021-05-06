Do you like the MG Cyberster and want one? Well it could be a reality …

When we first saw the MG Cyberster Concept we take great joy. It was then that what we knew was confirmed: the resurgence of the British firm was more serious than ever. Especially seeing the bet that SAIC Motor is doing to equip her with the necessary technique to launch electric models competitive. But it is not the only section in which they have improved, since the ZS EV and EHS have achieved 5 stars in EuroNCAP.

The fact is that in the Shanghai Auto Show the public has turned to him MG Cyberster Concept. Their welcome has been so good and warm that SAIC Motor has decided to go one step further. Everything indicates that this model could move to the assembly line, although for now there is no date. In addition, this possibility is subject to the fulfillment of a condition and that, dear reader, involves you. We tell you what you have to do if you want one …

The MG Cyberster seeks financing through the MG CyberCUBE platform

SAIC Motor has devised a crowdfunding campaign to finance the birth of the MG Cyberster Concept. And you may wonder what is it called and what to do? Well, the website that the manufacturer has created is named MG CyberCUBE and it will serve to channel all efforts through pay per share or, also called, “Dream Gold”. Its value is about $ 154 but it has a trick: you have to reach up to 5 thousand shares.

If among all those who have fallen in love with the Cyberster Concept this number of «Dream Gold» is not reached SAIC Motor will not give the green light to the project. In the event that this occurs, the builder will return the money from the deposits that have been formalized and will close the project. So far everything seems very “normal” and feasible, but there is an added problem. The MG CyberCUBE website does not exist, or at least we have not been able to find it.

Taking into account this small “inconvenience” it gives the impression that the very SAIC Motor wants to boycott the project. In any case, MG indicates that the deadline to contribute to this crowdfunding campaign ends on July 31. For this it is enough with log in to MG CyberCUBE platform and submit payment for an action. We will have to be attentive to the procedure of both firms, because they will activate the platform shortly.

Who knows … they are already with it. Don’t you think?

