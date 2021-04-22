Do you like the Bentley Continental GT? Well watch out for this special version

The automotive sector it is a subdivision of the industry that moves billions of euros and jobs at the end of the year. The activity that shines the most in him has to do with cars that we can see on the streets, but behind that facade there are many more sub-activities. Therefore, we must be very open-minded, because the concept that succeeds in one continent may be a failure in another. However, there is something that everyone likes: luxury.

Flaunt of social position reached is something intrinsic to the human condition and with cars the same thing happens. It is for this reason that such exclusive brands as Bentley or Rolls Royce are successful wherever they go. This is how minority models such as the beautiful one are born Bentley Continental GT V8 Equinox. It has been created by Mulliner and if you like what you see, we are sorry to say no, you will not be able to buy it.

Mulliner has created the Bentley Continental GT V8 Equinox just for Japan

Well-understood luxury is understated and subtle, as seen by customers from the Far East. To be more exact, this Bentley Continental GT V8 Equinox by Mulliner is intended for the demanding japanese market. Taking this approach into account, those responsible for the British firm have opted for applying simple but effective solutions. Thus, although the basic design lines are not altered, there are elements that refresh its aesthetics.

In order to dress your body, customers can choose between two shades: Onyx and Glacier White. As a complement, Mulliner has used different parts manufactured in carbon fiber. Among them, the front splitter, the side sills, the spoiler on the edge of the trunk or the rear lower diffuser stand out. The aesthetics are completed by a fine “pinstripe” that surrounds the bodywork or 22-inch alloy wheels with a tungsten finish.

The Bentley Continental GT V8 Equinox by Mulliner cabin maintains the monochrome scheme. For this, the seats are dressed in Beluga Black leather combined with Moonbeam double finish coatings on Grand Black and contrasting stitching with silver diamonds. This same pattern extends across the steering wheel, headrest, or door panels. In addition, Mullliner rugs are made with a yarn with a special dye.

Regarding its technique, the brand has chosen the block 4.0 Twin-Turbo V8 what is in the range Continental GT. The power, which is 404 kW (525 hp), is enough to offer an acceleration from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in just 3.9 seconds. The saddest thing of all is that this model will only be available in Japan and as a limited edition. So if you want one, you only have two options: either import it or design it together with Mulliner.

