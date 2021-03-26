Do you like Tesla? If you have bitcoin, so you can pay them

Tesla founder Elon Musk assured that payments made with bitcoin will not change into fiat currency. (Photo: Reuters / Dado Ruvic)

Paying a Tesla with bitcoin It is already possible, if you like these electric vehicles consider that you no longer have to take out your wallet to buy one.

The CEO of Tesla, Elon musk, announced during the early hours of this Wednesday that the electric vehicles of this brand They can also be paid with this cryptocurrency.

Paying a Tesla with bitcoin

“Now you can buy a Tesla with bitcoin” was the brief message with which Musk opened the conversation on Twitter.

You can now buy a Tesla with Bitcoin – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 24, 2021

One of the first questions to the founder of Tesla was whether the use of this electronic currency would be available to buyers outside of the United States.

Musk responded that paying with bitcoin for customers outside the American Union would be available later this year.

Last February, the California-based electric car manufacturer announced that it would invest $ 1.5 billion in Bitcoin, as a sign of its plans to start receiving payments using this electronic currency.

More on Musk’s interest in bitcoin: Elon Musk Boosts BitCoin to Nearly $ 47,000

His commitment to a payment method that included bitcoin received the starting signal with the change that the company made to its investment policies to allow it to acquire digital assets.

In his announcement, Elon Musk ensured that all Bitcoin received as payments for Tesla vehicles will remain digital assets and they will not be exchanged for fiat currencies.

For its part, bitcoin has shown an unstoppable rise in its exchange rate against nominal circulation currencies, such as the dollar, against which it is estimated that it could trade up to 300,000 thousand dollars for each digital currency, according to expert estimates. in cryptocurrencies.

Until this post, the exchange rate of bitcoin against the US dollar stood at $ 54,973 for each digital currency, according to the financial portal Investing.com.

Uber and Twitter also look at bitcoin

Before Tesla’s announcement, other big tech companies like Uber and Twitter had announced in the voice of its CEOs its plans to invest in bitcoin.

In mid-February, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi announced that the shared mobility company is analyzing the option to start receive bitcoin as a payment method for your trips.

In a similar vein, the CEO of Twitter spoke, Jack dorsey, who along with rapper Jay-Z announced the creation of a foundation to promote the development of bitcoin as the “currency of the Internet.”