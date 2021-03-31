Do you like hard rock? Spotify’s algorithm doesn’t help you | Tec Review

Maybe the apps don’t know how to help you. (Photo: iStock)

The most used applications for listening to music, such as Spotify, Last.fm or YouTube itself, have algorithms capable of predicting and showing you new music that you may like. In a simple way, it is a recommendation system through collaborative filtering: the apps register the artists and genres that a user listens to and compare these results with like-minded listeners to find out what others like.

Thus, Lil Nas X lovers are recommended, quite rightly, to listen to Post Malone or, if you liked Soleá Morente, they will have recommended you Rigoberta Bandini.

But these algorithms are not perfect with something as subjective and human as artistic creation and musical tastes.

Do you like hard rock? Spotify doesn’t know how to help you

A team of researchers from the Graz University of Technology, the Know-Center GmbH research center, the Johannes Kepler University of Linz, the University of Innsbruck (all from Austria) and the University of Utrecht (the Netherlands) have wanted to put to the test how accurate are the recommendations generated by these algorithms, especially for listeners of music not very popular or not so well known to the general public.

The main result, published in the latest issue of the journal EPJ Data Science, is that these algorithms fail considerably more in listeners of hard rock and hip hop, than with other musical genres.

To verify this, the team took the history of songs listened to by 4,148 users of the Last.fm platform, both from listeners who usually listen to more popular commercial music, and those who prefer somewhat less well-known artists (2,074 users in each group).

Based on the artists most listened to by each user, the research used a computational model to predict whether they would like a new song or artist using four different recommendation algorithms.

This way, confirmed that popular music listeners tend to receive more accurate and precise recommendations than the less commercial group of listeners.

Always mainstream

After this, the authors categorized the non-commercial music listeners in four groups, according to the characteristics of the music they most often listen to.

Listeners of music genres that only contain acoustic instruments, such as folk or singer-songwriters Highly energetic music such as punk or hip-hop Highly acoustic music, but no voice like background music Very energetic but no voice like electronic music

The research was thus able to compare the histories of each group and identify, with the computational model, which users were more likely to listen to music outside their preferences and the diversity of musical genres within each group.

Thanks to this categorization, the study found that listeners of acoustic music without voice also tended to prefer songs from the other three groups (energetic, energetic without voice and acoustic) and received more accurate recommendations by the computational model.

At the time, the group of energetic music listeners received the worst algorithm recommendations, despite the fact that his group featured the greatest variety of musical genres – hard rock, punk, hardcore, hip-hop and pop rock.

Popularity bias in algorithms

Elisabeth lexCo-author of the work and associate professor of applied informatics at Graz University of Technology, stresses that music recommendation algorithms are already “essential” for users who want to search, select and filter collections of music applications.

Despite this, it indicates that algorithms may fail to make recommendations for non-commercial music listeners. “This may be because these systems are biased towards more popular music, making artists outside the mainstream less listened to,” he says.

Finally, the authors suggest that their findings could serve as the basis for creating music recommendation systems that provide more accurate recommendations. However, they warn that their analysis is based on a sample of Last.fm users, which could be unrepresentative for this or other music platforms. (SINC Agency)