Do you leave Ventaneando y Azteca ?, Pedro Sola appears on Televisa | Instagram

The news that Pedro Sola will appear on another television station that is not TV Azteca, but its direct competition, Televisa, caused a huge surprise. It was the irreverent Alex Kaffie who sparked the rumors that the beloved Uncle Pedrito could have left Ventaneando to join the competition. Did you leave Pati Chapoy?

The truth is that the journalist shared that Pedrito Sola He will appear on a competition show, Confesiones, hosted by Aurora Valle, but will not be part of the cast, but will appear as a guest.

Sola collaborated for the Valle program that is broadcast on a channel owned by Televisa, a direct competition from her beloved Ventaneando and TV Azteca.

It may interest you: Did Luis Miguel discover scams of Hugo López, former manager?

Pedro Sola He has been loyal to Ventaneando and TV Azteca for many years; However, he has recently collaborated with other television stations, such as his appearance on the program Sale el Sol.

It may interest you: They ensure that Jennifer Lopez wants to spend time with Affleck

In this regard, in the past Sola has pointed out that exclusivity has been disappearing and that there is nothing wrong with collaborating on another television station. Alone, along with Daniel Bisogno and Pati Chapoy, she has become an iconic face of Ventaneando and Azteca television shows.

According to Pedrito’s statements, surely this will not be the first or the last time that he will participate in another television station, is he thinking of changing to TV Azteca at any time?

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

It has been rumored that Ventaneando has declined a lot in its audience and that its days are numbered. There are those who assure that Chapoy has done everything to try to increase the rating but it has not been possible. On the other hand, it has been said that Pati is thinking about retirement this year and that could mean the end of Ventaneando.