Have you ever wondered what country are the best players in a video game specific? Well, thanks to a portal study Kwalee, we have been able to know that the english players They are the most talented in the crazy careers of Nintendo Switch’s Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. But not only that, and there are many more statistics related to sagas like Sonic The Hedgehog, Animal Crossing or Final Fantasy.

This mentioned kwalee study has analyzed a total of 16,000 titles of the most iconic video game sagas, as well as their statistics and scores in relation to each country in the world, resulting in more than one surprise … and others not so much.

Unfortunately, we have to say that Spain is not present in the list of the 20 countries more talented with video gameneither in the Mario Kart ranking. Some of the countries present in the list are: Canada, the United States, Japan, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom or Sweden.

To celebrate the fourth anniversary of the game Google has interviewed its creators where it explains how the project was devised, along with many other curiosities.

” Using data available online, totaling more than 42,000 achievements ranging from fastest finish times to highest scores, Kwalee ranked countries according to the number of achievements the residents of each, divided by population size to give a fair score. ”

It is well known that the english are very skilled in driving games, and not in vain this genre of video games has a great reputation in United Kingdom. Games like Forza Horizon 4, Team Sonic Racing or Mario Kart 8 Deluxe itself are usually in the rankings of best-selling titles every week.

For example, the English are the best Mario Kart playersbut they are also from Tekken and Rock Band. The americans they are in Pac-man and in sports games like Madden or NBA 2K20. Instead, the Japanese are unrivaled in games Animal Crossing and Final Fantasy, but Holland is the queen of titles Pokémon and Donkey Kong.

Other curious examples are, for example, the Scots skill with Crash Bandicoot, the Irish players with Sonic, or the talent of Canadian players with GoldenEye 007 and Ecco the Dolphin, among others.

Have you decided on the Nintendo console? These are the 10 games that you should incorporate into your collection yes or yes.

The list of 20 countries most skilled with video games is the next:

Finland

Canada

Sweden

New Zealand

Australia

United States

Holland

Scotland

Ireland

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Austria

Denmark

Switzerland

Latvia

Japan

Estonia

Norway

Belgium

This article was published in Hobby Consolas by Ángel Morán.