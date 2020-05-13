Enjoying a healthy body weight is one of the most effective measures to be healthy, prevent degenerative diseases and a great ally to live longer and better.

It is a reality that we are all interested in being at our “ideal weight” in principle for a aesthetic question, but beyond the obvious maintaining a healthy body weight is one of the best prevention measures to decrease the risk of suffering part of the chronic and degenerative diseases. Among which the diabetes, overweight and obesity, heart diseases, strokes , liver, gallbladder, kidney diseases, is the best way to regulate hypertension and a key aspect in self-esteem and a healthy state of mind. To begin with it is important to understand that many factors come into play when it comes to put an exact figure on the perfect weightin large part that is why they have emerged many myths and truths which is worth dismantling.

Is there the ideal weight?

The answer is yes and no, various specialists agree that There is a basic theory that will help us establish a healthy range of weight.; although it is a rule that little objective and that does not apply in all cases especially when we talk about athletes (on the subject of muscle mass), this theory says that the ideal is to be inside a BMI (body mass index) of between 19 and 25.

BMI is a mathematical reason that determines the relationship between the body weight and height of a person, and is obtained by dividing the weight by the height squared. It is a concept that is widely accepted but not exact, that is, it has 4 classifications to determine the status of each person: underweight, normal weight range, overweight and obesity, following this parameter the information it releases is accurate and it worksl; however it is important to note that not consider aspects like sex, age, percentage of body fat and muscle mass.

The best tips to reach your ideal weight:

Specialists recommend integrating various aspects when it comes to establishing of the more accurate way our ideal weight, among the main ones are:

Always consider the percentage of body fat and the parameters set as healthy according to gender: in the case of women should swing between 18 and 24, while in men between 12 and 18. Experts point out that a well defined body is achieved when women they reach a body fat percentage between 16 and 20, in the case of men between 8 and 10. To measure this concept you will need to go to a specialist who does it through clinical applications.

Integrate within your basic health actions keep you informed son the range in which your BMI is, It is a concept that always visits the nutritionist; even if you can get it very easily yourself. Here a good and reliable tool for get It.

Do not obsess and rather choose to integrate Healthy habits, a balanced feeding and it is very important doing physical activity, these concepts are determining in getting long-term results.

Check the calories you consume daily, the best way to control them is to avoid consuming all kinds of processed foods and fast foods.

Create a list of healthy and essential foods To base your diet on them, it will be easier to create and plan weekly menus. Consider all kinds of variants of fruits and vegetables, whole grains, proteins, legumes, nuts, seeds and natural infusions. Limit the consumption of refined flours, sugars and alcohol.

