Do you know what Lazarus Syndrome is?

Share

Tweet

Share

Share

E-mail

The Lazarus syndrome or automatic resuscitation it is defined as a spontaneous return to circulation after cessation of resuscitation after cardiac arrest. Simply put, it is a sudden return of heart activity that occurs after an individual has been pronounced dead.

The first case was described in the medical literature in 1982 and later it was called “Lazarus Syndrome”, in honor of Saint Lazarus.

The truth is that this syndrome it’s incredibly weird: Since it was first described in 1982, only subsequently sixty-three cases in the medical literature. In 2020, it was carried out a comprehensive review of all published cases and the following characteristics of the phenomenon were described:

In most cases, patients were 60 years or olderConditions that may increase your likelihood include hyperkalemia and hypovolemia.In all cases, resuscitation attempts had been made for 20 minutes or more before the subsequent spontaneous return of circulation, with an average duration of 30 minutes. Of the 63 cases, signs of life were observed within five minutes after cessation of resuscitation in 30 cases, and between 6 and 10 minutes in 14 patients. For the remaining 19 patients, signs of life were not observed until several hours after “death” or were not recorded in the medical notes.

Clinical outcomes for patients

The neurological recovery of patients after of automatic resuscitation varies widely. Studies have used the Brain Performance Category (CPC) score as a tool to define neurological outcomes, with a score of 1 or 2 indicating a good recovery, 3 indicating disability, 4 indicating a permanent vegetative state and 5 indicating death.

Based on the review of the cases, approximately 35% of patients survive automatic resuscitation and recover enough to be discharged from the hospital. Of these, the vast majority (85%) receive a CPC score of 1 or 2. The remaining 65% of patients died due to hypoxic brain damage or heart damage.

The finding that about a third of people survive automatic resuscitation and recover well, has Important implications for resuscitation practices and protocols surrounding the decision to discontinue resuscitation and declare death.

The ventilation should be soft to avoid intrathoracic pressure and hyperinflation of the lungs. Termination of resuscitation should be followed by up to 10 minutes of patient observation.

An uninformed phenomenon?

Systematic reviews of the medical literature highlight that Lazarus syndrome cases are extremely rare. Despite this, doctors believe that the incidence is much higher than studies suggest.

The intensive care physician surveys support this claim: in a study of French emergency physicians, nearly half claimed to have witnessed a case of automatic resuscitation. In a similar survey of Canadian physicians, about a third reported seeing a case during their career.

In this sense, there seems to be a large mismatch between published case studies on Lazarus syndrome and the incidence observed in the field, and this is likely related to concerns about the professional and legal consequences associated with a premature declaration of death.

There are also many incidents of Lazarus Syndrome reported in the media that do not appear in academic literature, possibly due to privacy laws that require the consent of patients or relatives before publishing a case study in the scientific literature.