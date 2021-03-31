Do you know what Genesis is up to? Well this video teaser gives a hint

The doubts raised by the electrification of the automotive sector they are many and very varied. One of the most recurrent has to do with high-performance models. The development of electric supercars It has been a constant since the batteries have usurped the space reserved for the fuel tank. And this has been the drain through which newly created firms, such as Rimac or Genesis, have carved out a niche in the sector.

Yes because although many believe that an electric supercar cannot match a thermal one, they are wrong. We have the proof in the Porsche Taycan, Rimac C-Two or Genesis essentia. And precisely this model is one of those that could surprise us shortly. Hyundai’s premium firm just published a teaser video in which he shows some details of his evolution. Will they be paying for their presentation? Well, very attentive.

Genesis could show the “definitive” Essentia in a few days …

If you do a bit of memory you should remember the first time we talked to you about Genesis essentia. It was in the 2018 New York Auto Show, at which point Hyundai’s premium firm showed it to the public. At that time it was announced as a mere technological showcase, since the South Korean group did not have such advanced electrical technology. However, this situation has changed, positioning itself in the top positions.

Thanks to this evolution, in April of last year 2020 they jumped to the fore rumors of its possible arrival on the market. As we announced, the Genesis Essentia could arrive in 2021 and this teaser video could be the way to confirm them. However, we must be cautious, because the details they reveal are few. In the 30 seconds that it lasts we can see (glancingly) elements such as the grill, the front logo or its optics.

One of the elements that draws attention is the steep drop from roof line. This feature together with the alloy wheels and the optics are what tell us that we are facing the evolution of the Genesis Essentia. Inside we can also see some details of its design. The most striking, and practically unique, is the Rotating dial that hides the transmission selector and parking brake.

And so far we can read, although rumors already indicate when the Essentia will debut. According to various sources, everything seems to point to Genesis would have planned an event in the first days of April. We will have to be very attentive, because it is clear that if you want to be credible among premium firms you must take a step like this. What do you think about the idea? Would you buy one? I do…

