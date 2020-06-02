Quarantine by Coronavirus It has brought many challenges to all sectors of the market, including the real estate. However, today there are many real estate tools and online platforms that can help you continue with your purchase plans despite the contingency.

This time, Vivanuncios, the real estate portal of ebay, tells you what are these real estate tools to buy a house online that will help you build wealth, or improve your finances in the medium and long term, through a safe investment.

You must take into account that in Mexico There is no real estate portal that allows you to purchase a home immediately; these types of tools are useful for listing properties, organize a budget and get in touch with sellers or real estate agents who can advise you in the buying and selling process.

Real estate portals



You should know that there are two types of portals to buy a house online, or rather, to choose the best option and contact the sellers:

The first are the portals of the real estate agencies, where only properties that are within your catalogs are displayed. This option is convenient when you have already worked with that agency or have very good recommendations from it.

On the other hand, there are those who do not belong to a particular agency. They concentrate on their platform offers from both real estate agencies and independent people. This option is convenient if you are looking to buy a home for the first time, since it offers a much wider range of options to choose from.

Either option will allow you to quote a house online thanks to filters such as ordering the ads by price from highest to lowest, number of rooms and location, so you can start to make a purchase budget.

Online real estate consulting



Even remotely, you can hire the services of a real estate agent to advise your purchase decision.

If you hire a real estate agency, it will assign you a personalized agent to accompany you throughout the process. However, there is also the option of hiring an independent real estate consultant, giving you the option of consulting more property options.

In any case, the advisor will provide you with the necessary help in all phases of the purchase process, from listing the houses on-line, do the necessary paperwork, until the final signing of the deeds.

Pre-qualification portals



Before you think about choosing and buying a home for Internet, and contact the seller to start the face-to-face procedures, it is essential to know if you can qualify for a mortgage. The Infonavit and the Fovissste They have online platforms that let you know if you can get a mortgage under your current conditions.

Fovissste credit simulator: On this platform you can see if your Fovissste credit can already be authorized, as well as the amount to which you would be entitled at this time. In addition to a credit to buy a house, you can see if it is possible for you to acquire a home improvement or improvement credit. To make the consultation, it is only necessary to enter your curp.

Infonavit prequalification portal: In this portal you can check how many points you have and the date you could request a credit, in case you do not reach the 116 points required. You can make different inquiries depending on the type of credit you plan to apply for: individual, marital, family or residential. To do this, you only need your Social Security and your date of birth.

These tools are free and you can do them whenever you want.

Credit simulators



Credit simulators are one of the best tools to quote before buying a home on-line. Housing institutions and banks have these real estate tools on their websites, with which you can obtain an estimate of the amount you can obtain for a mortgage loan.

In case of Fovissste, the platform that does your prequalification, also tells you how much you can get for a credit.

The Infonavit It has a section on the main page of its portal that tells you the maximum amount that can be authorized for a mortgage, according to your current age and salary. To have a more detailed estimate, which takes into account other aspects such as your current score, your savings in the housing subaccount and more, you must enter your Infonavit account.

Each bank offers a mortgage credit calculator on its website, with which you can estimate the amount they can grant you based on your current financial circumstances and purchase expectations.

These amounts are approximate and should only be used to organize a preliminary purchase budget. To determine the precise amount, you should contact the executives and / or advisers of the housing institution or bank of your choice.

Credit comparer



When you want to choose before buying a home online, a way to do a quick analysis between the different financing options are credit comparison portals.

There are some that are free on the web and belong to individuals. There is also an online comparator for the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (CONDUSEF) from the Mexican government, which receives data directly from financial entities and constantly updates it.

This real estate tool allows you to make a comparison of mortgage loans according to the value of the property, the down payment you want to give and the term to which you want to contract it.

It also organizes the results in a table whose columns you can order from lowest to highest according to different criteria, and that you can download as a spreadsheet file. In this way, you can make a simple comparison, without having to visit the portals of each bank of separate way.

These are the tools that you can use during the contingency to buy a house online. Take advantage of your quarantine time to explore your options. Remember that Vivanuncios offers you thousands of offers to buy a house or apartment across the country.