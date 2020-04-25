All brake fluids start as ethylene glycol or antifreeze.

The role that brake fluid plays in the brake system is extremely important, since without the fluid the brakes don’t work.

The brakes, a hydraulic system, operate on pressure, which is created when the fluid is released and pushes the pads to tighten the disc. Without the fluid, therefore, there is no pressure and leaves you without brakes.

In other words the brake fluid It is a hydraulic fluid that makes it possible to transmit the force exerted on the brake pedal to the brake cylinders on the wheels of automobiles, motorcycles, trucks, and some advanced bicycles.

But there is the DOT3 and DOt4 brake fluid that are formulated to lubricate the moving parts within the brake system and withstand temperature changes while maintaining the liquid state necessary for the proper operation of the brakes.

Do you know the difference between DOT3 and DOT4 brake fluid?

DOT3 (conventional brakes). for regular vehicles, they are made with polyalkaline glycol and other hydroscopic glycol chemicals, dry boiling point 205ºC, wet 140ºC.

DOT4 (ABS and conventional brakes). It has borate esters added to increase the boiling temperature for better performance under extreme racing conditions, it boils at 311 degrees and this liquid is designed to better tolerate water levels than DOT 3.

