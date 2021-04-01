Do you know if your tires are in good condition? Five keys to review them before hitting the road

We never tire of repeating that the wheels are one of the elements of the car that most conditions driving safety. The tires are in constant contact with the asphalt, they are the vehicle’s fulcrum with the road and must always be impeccable to avoid incidents, mishaps or scares at the wheel.

In addition to choosing the tires that correspond to our vehicle models, we must pay attention to any signs of deterioration that they may present. Likewise, it is important to check that the pressure is adequate and inflate them when necessaryThis being a very simple operation that can be performed at any gas station or service area.

If this Easter the car is going to be used (paying attention, of course, to the restrictions that weigh on mobility), it is advisable to do all the necessary checks on the tires before hitting the road. If you don’t know where to start, Adine explains the five key points to look for to make sure your wheels are flawless to roll:

The pressure. It must be the one recommended by the manufacturer and it must be checked periodically to detect if any tire has leaked air. Insufficient or excessive pressure can lead to premature tire wear and aging, in addition to a lack of vehicle control and a significant increase in braking.The depth and wear of the tread. The tread of the tire must have a depth greater than 1.6 millimeters (the established legal limit), although it is advisable to change them when it is less than 3. A worn tire stops fulfilling its function and endangers our safety by reducing the grip and increase stopping distance, multiplying the risk of skidding.Visual review. Look for irregularities such as cuts, deformations, nailed or embedded objects or other signs of wear. If they present any anomaly, it is advisable to replace them immediately.Balanced and Alignment. If when driving with our vehicle it does not maintain a stable trajectory (it goes to the right or left when we release the steering wheel for a few seconds) or there is a vibration of the steering wheel, the alignment of the tires is not correct. It is advisable to go to a workshop for revision.Spare wheel. As a final point and accessory, if the vehicle has a spare wheel it is convenient to also check its pressure. Check the pressure of the spare wheel, if the vehicle has one in case it suffers a puncture on the road and needs to be replaced.