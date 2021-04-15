Do you know if you consume all the vitamins that your body needs?

We all want to be healthier and prevent diseases, it is well known that the best way to achieve this is through diet and an optimal lifestyle. The truth is that it is not always so easy to follow a balanced diet and on many occasions we tend to omit some essential nutrients for good health and body weight. Fortunately, the body is wise and sends us strong signals that announce a possible vitamin deficiency, the good news is that there are powerful foods that simply by integrating them into the diet we will notice a considerable difference in physical and mental health.

Vitamins are substances that the body needs to grow and develop normally. Specifically, it is known that the body requires 13 essential vitamins: vitamin A, B-complex vitamins (thiamine, riboflavin, niacin, pantothenic acid, biotin, vitamin B-6, vitamin B-12, and folate or folic acid), vitamin C, D, E, and K. They are usually obtained from the foods we consume, however there are certain habits related to lifestyle that are associated with direct cause of a vitamin deficiency. Among the main ones, following a poor diet with a high consumption of processed foods and meats, excessive alcohol consumption, leading a sedentary life and high levels of stress stand out.

How to recognize a vitamin deficiency?

The truth is each vitamin deficiency usually presents specific signs that deteriorate health. Based on this, we set about compiling the most recurrent scenarios and how to solve them through a balanced and balanced diet.

– Vitamin A deficiency: Helps in the formation and maintenance of healthy teeth, soft and bone tissues, mucous membranes and skin. It is also known as retinol, since it produces the pigments in the retina of the eye. This vitamin promotes good eyesight, it also plays a key role in a healthy pregnancy and breastfeeding. An early symptom of its deficiency is night blindnessa, in a short time, the whites of the eyes (conjunctiva) and the corneas dry out and thicken, in addition, foamy deposits may appear on the whites of the eyes and corneal ulcers. Another surefire sign is that skin becomes dry and flakyIn addition, the immune system is depressed, defenses are lowered and the risk of suffering from diseases and infections increases. Bet on the consumption of the following food groups of animal origin: eggs, meat, milk, cheese, cream and cod liver oil. It is also found in great alternatives of vegetarian food (They are a good option since they are not rich in saturated fat and cholesterol): yellow and orange fruits, green leafy vegetables such as broccoli and spinach.

– Vitamin B1 deficiency: Also popularly known as thiamine, it is considered essential in the process in which the body’s cells convert carbohydrates into energy. Vitamin B1 also plays a key role in muscle contraction and the conduction of nerve signals. Its deficiency is usually related to weakness, fatigue and neurological disorders (irritability or depression). Even if its most extreme manifestation is a disease called beriberi, which is characterized by symptoms such as loss of appetite, weakness, pain in the extremities, shortness of breath, and swelling in the feet or legs; occurs in adults. To prevent it, bet on the consumption of: whole, enriched and fortified products such as bread, cereals, rice, pasta and flour, wheat germ, beef and pork, trout and bluefin tuna, eggs , legumes and peas (peas), nuts and seeds.

– Vitamin B2 deficiency: Also known as rivoflavin, it is a type of B vitamin that is water soluble, which means that it is not stored in the body and has the ability to dissolve in water. Its main and most popular function is the red blood cell production and it also helps in the release of energy from proteins. Its deficiency is manifested as lesions on the skin (dermatitis) and mucous membranes (mouth ulcers and inflammation of the tongue), itchy eyes, tearing and blurred vision. Its deficiency is also one of the most common causes of anemia and usually occurs with a higher incidence in strict vegetarians or people with intestinal problems. To prevent it, bet on the consumption of: dairy products, eggs, green leafy vegetables, lean meats, organ meats such as liver or kidney, legumes, milk and nuts.

– Vitamin B3 deficiency: Popularly known as niacin, it is a fundamental vitamin in the proper functioning of the digestive system, skin and nerves. It also plays an important role in transforming food into energy. Niacin deficiency is a condition that can become serious and is called pellagra, it usually occurs in extreme malnutrition and sIt presents with signs such as dermatitis, diarrhea, and dementia. To prevent it, bet on the consumption of: milk, breads, cereals, eggs, rice, fish, lean meats, peanuts and poultry.

– Vitamin B9 deficiency: One of the most common types of deficiencies is folic acid deficiency, which is often associated with growth retardation, swollen tongue, mouth ulcers, gastric ulcers, and diarrhea. Folic acid is a very important nutrient in the body since it intervenes in reactions that determine or limit the rate of DNA synthesis, in the biosynthesis of proteins, participates in the process of red blood cell formation and is essential for the formation of white blood cells. It is important for avoid the appearance of megaloblastic anemia. Bet on the consumption of the following foods: yeast, liver, green leafy vegetables, legumes, fruit, cereals and nuts (specifically peanuts and hazelnuts).

– B12 vitamin: It is considered one of the most important B complex vitamins, it is associated with benefits in the protein metabolism, is actively involved in the production of red blood cells and keeps the central nervous system healthy. Its deficiency is also known as cobalamin deficiency and gives rise to the so-called pernicious anemia in which the red blood cells decrease, in children it is a hereditary disease since they are born without intrinsic factor (blood element) so the intestine cannot absorb vitamin B12. It is associated with symptoms such as numbness and tingling of the arms and legs, weakness, diarrhea, tiredness, paleness, shortness of breath, and loss of balance. To prevent its deficiency, bet on the consumption of the following foods: organ meats, shellfish, beef, poultry, eggs, milk and dairy products. Vitamin B12 has been found to be better absorbed by the body from animal sources than from natural sources.such, that is why it usually occurs in vegetarians.

– Vitamin C deficiency: It is one of the most essential vitamins for the proper functioning of the body, in principle because it is a powerful antioxidant. It is characterized by its benefits in the production of skin, tendons, ligaments and blood vessels, it is also key to repair cartilage, bones and teeth. Without vitamin C it would be impossible for wounds to heal (it is key in the formation of scar tissue) and in the correct absorption of iron. And of course it is the best friend of a healthy and strong immune system. Its deficiency presents with tiredness and weakness, swollen gums that bleed easily at the base of the teeth, bleeding in the skin and other hemorrhages: nosebleeds, blood in the urine or stool, and anemia. To prevent its deficiency, bet on the consumption of abundant citrus fruits, kiwi, mango, melon, papaya, pineapple, strawberries. It is also found in vegetables such as broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, red and green bell peppers, tomatoes, green leafy vegetables, potatoes, and potatoes.

– Vitamin D deficiency: It is simply essential in the good functioning of the immune system, also plays an important role in the formation of bones and teeth. It is typically obtained through exposure to the sun. It is also essential in the correct absorption of calcium, which is why its deficiency is usually related to a greater risk of suffering from osteoporosis. Many times its deficiency does not produce symptomsHowever, on some occasions the lack of this type of vitamin can cause fatigue, pain or muscle weakness, especially in the lower back and hips. Bet on integrating the consumption of meat, fatty fish, fish oil, milk, eggs, butter and mushrooms into the diet.

– Vitamin E: It is one of the most important antioxidants for the body, since it has the ability to protect us from damage caused by free radicals and is a good ally in the prevention of chronic diseases. What’s more is very important in the functioning of the immune system and it protects us against the attack of viruses and bacteria that make us sick. A severe vitamin E deficiency mainly causes neurological symptoms, including poor balance and coordination (ataxia), damage to sensory nerves (peripheral neuropathy), muscular weakness, and damage to the retina of the eye. Bet on the consumption of foods such as vegetable oils, nuts, seeds, green leafy vegetables and fortified cereals.

