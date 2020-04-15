It is enough to go one day on a busy street, enter a cafeteria or travel by public transport: wherever we look, there are people using their mobile phone. Its usefulness has grown so much in recent years that it has even been detrimental to the use of other equipment such as computers.

The rise of mobile applications and the ease with which we can operate instantly from our phone has evolved a lot in recent years. For example, with the recent arrival of Disney +, we only need a smartphone or tablet to register on the service and start enjoying your streaming content at the same time. A process that, in total, takes a few seconds.

However, the growth of mobile phone use also leads to the growth of more sensitive information storage and valuable that, if it falls into the wrong hands, it can be very harmful to us. To do this, it is not only necessary to have a robust password system that makes it difficult for people seeking to steal or access this data. It is also very important to have a security system that protects the phone both software and hardware.

That’s what Samsung does on their devices, from the hand of Samsung Knox, creating a secure container and impassable and encrypting and protecting the data that is included.

Although Samsung Knox was born in the world of smartphones, as the IoT and the deployment of new technologies such as 5G networks, the number of devices connected to the Internet is increasing. For this reason, Samsung already deploys Samsung Knox in more product ranges, such as tablets, wearables, televisions and other smart devices.

During the boot process, if the device detects unauthorized access, it blocks the secure space on the phone where important information is stored.

By fully participating in the manufacturing and development of their devices, Samsung Knox implements security measures throughout its architecture, both hardware and software. Also avoiding unauthorized access to the kernel and modification of the code.

In the event that the phone falls into the wrong hands and to prevent security measures from being violated, during the startup process if it detects any unauthorized access, blocks the safe space of the phone, the so-called Trust Zone, keeping your information encrypted and out of the access of other people.

With all its security measures, Samsung Knox has received certifications from numerous organisms of the matter in each country of the world, such as the National Cryptological Center (CCN) in the case of Spain.

Among the latest devices that have received CCN certification are the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 phone and the Galaxy Tab Active 2 tablet. Although these have been the last to receive this certification, all Samsung devices launched on the market comply with the required security requirements.

Samsung Knox is not just for the business world. Any user who has a Samsung device can save their information in a secure way.

Regarding its scope, it may seem that Samsung Knox is aimed solely at the business, and although a large part of its customers are companies, also available for individuals. After all, more and more people are storing their information on the smartphone and need the best security tools.

According to data from the company itself, there are currently more than billion users around the world that protect your most valuable information with Samsung Knox.

What utilities does Samsung Knox offer

Users of Samsung devices will be able to keep their most valuable information safe in different applications. The first may be one of the most important today: mobile payment.

Paying with our smartphones has become something essential for many people. Some banking applications allow, through their own credentials and with the use of the NFC, to make mobile payments. However, this is not the safest process.

Samsung Pay and Samsung Pass are some of the applications that store both passwords and user biometric data in a secure area of ​​the device.

Samsung was one of the first companies to introduce its own mobile payment system, Samsung Pay. Being a native application of the device itself, our bank information can be protected in a more advanced way, securing payment credentials, something vital in these times. The constant monitoring system system ensures that both the Samsung Pay client and the payment framework and related information run in an isolated domain.

The second app protected by Samsung Knox is Samsung Pass, where all biometric passwords and records are safely stored of the user so that, when you have to validate your identity in any service to which you are subscribed, that user information is stored in a safe place.

The third application from Samsung Knox is called Secure Folder, one of the applications that have been in Knox for the longest time. Thanks to it, the user can “delete” a folder from their home screen and enter it in the Secure Folder so that cannot be accessed by someone outside the phone. Within this folder we can store any file or image that we want, and it will only be accessible if we unlock one more layer of security.

If you want to know how you can use Samsung Knox on your mobile device, and keep all important information safe, you can visit its website.