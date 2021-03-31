Do you know how to answer these job interview questions?

hello.com

The radical change of look for which Manuela Sánchez abandons her brown hair

Spring has arrived with look changes that range from the most subtle to the completely radical. In the first category is Lucía Rivera with the golden and hazelnut highlights that she has just released and that most favor dark chestnuts. Jaydy Michel has also lightened her locks to welcome the good weather, “some wicks, which I haven’t done for a long time,” the model told HELLO! about her flattering transformation. On the other side is the daughter of the Mexican and the singer Alejandro Sanz, Manuela Sánchez, who has just replaced her super brunette hair with a blonde with a finish so natural that it seems hers and the proof is in the photo that the Design student Fashion has just shared on their networks. VIEW GALLERY -Jaydy Michel shares an image with the most important women in his life With a selfie in front of the mirror, Manuela Sánchez shows off her new blonde reflections that blend into a lighter base than her birth brunette. The highlights that the Mexican opens are fine and imitate the effect of the rays of the summer sun on the hair, a technique known as babylights of which Inmaculada García, training director of Menta Beauty Place, emphasizes that “they are ideal for an effect natural blonde, through delicate highlights that add luminosity to the hair and a touch of sweetness to the face “. As an added value to the look, the degree of discoloration is increased in the front locks to illuminate the features through a trend known as hair contouring. As a professional trick to achieve a finish as flattering as Manuela’s, Rafael Bueno, from Rafael Bueno Peluqueros, remember that “babylights imitate the reflections of the sun on the hair, that makes it very rejuvenating and fresh. Obviously, if we want a result even more natural, we will avoid very marked contrasts with the base color “, which the Mexican has also lightened to go from her usual brown to the dark blonde shown in the image. SEE GALLERY -Neither blonde nor brown: this is the trend color that favors all skin tones Although the transformation of the model’s daughter and the singer seems daring, the truth is that Sánchez had already announced it a few months ago and in a subtle way through fine reflections that began to lighten the locks around the face. This trend is called Money Piece Hair and it suits any hair color. “These highlights are a reinvention of the highly acclaimed balayage. They arose from the need to bring light to the locks close to the face with lighter tones than in the rest of the hair”, explains Raquel Saiz, director of Salón Blue. “In this way, we manage to illuminate, give more volume and dimension with very little effort and achieving great results”, concludes the expert on a technique that is worked from the roots to the tips and with which visits to the hairdresser are spaced due to its low maintenance.