Do you know how personal income tax really works? This way you can prevent the statement from paying you

That statement of income pay or return depends on three fundamental aspects: the advantages or tax deductions to which we can take advantage of, since they reduce the tax to be paid; of the income not subject to withholding that we have had during the year; and above all that payments on account of the Personal income tax are higher or lower than the tax paid, that is, what they take from our payroll, in the case of being employed, is well calculated.

Ideally, the statement should be very close to zero, that is, it does not go out to pay or to return, since it implies that we have not been financing tax authorities at 0% for a year, or that the agency has been lending us money. For this, it is vital to review the situation communicated to the company at the beginning of the year and make sure that the payroll withholding takes into account both the possible deductions to apply, as the possible income that can be had outside of it.

This exercise is essential, especially if you have several payers, since each one applies to us withholding based on your payments and not from the total income we receive, which in practice almost certainly means a lower withholding tax than that which corresponds to us. In this case, if we want personal income tax to be close to zero or to be returned, we can ask the company to increase the withholding rate.

But before doing so, it is convenient to understand how personal income tax works. The Personal income tax It works in sections and progressively. In other words, the same percentages are applied to all workers for each income bracket. In addition, the withholding is applied on the difference between the next tranche and the previous one.

Since January 1, the scale to which the withholding percentage is applied on work income has one more section. Specifically, this new tranche affects the income of more than 300,000 euros, going from 45% that was withheld until 2020 to a rate of 47%. This does not imply that if a worker earns more than this amount, they will withhold almost 50% of his earnings.

Specifically, as collected Finect, for income within the first tranche, which goes up to 12,450 euros, the withholding is 19%; for the tranche from 12,450 euros to 20,200, 24%; from 20,200 to 35,200, 30%; from 35,200 to 60,000, 37%; from 60,000 to 300,000, 45%, and for income over 300,000 euros, 47%.

How much do you pay for a salary of 36,000 euros per year?

Taking into account these sections, a person who wins 36,000 euros per year pays 19% of 12,450 euros, that is, 2,365.5 euros. Afterwards, a 24% withholding is applied to the difference between the first tranche and the second, (that is, 20,200 euros minus 12,450), which is 7,750 euros, which means a withholding of 1,860 euros.

For the third tranche (from 20,200 to 35,200) a 30% withholding would be applied on the difference, which would be 15,000 euros, which would mean a withholding of 4,500 euros. Finally, the following section would be applied, which goes from 35,200 to 60,000 euros. As in this case the total income is 36,000, the difference would be 800 euros from which 37% would be withheld, which means 296 euros.

That is, a person with a salary of 36,000 euros pays the Treasury a total of 9,021.5 euros, 4,298.5 euros less than the 13,320 euros that would have to be paid to retain 37% of the total, something that many people, mistakenly, think.

If instead of 36,000 euros the worker earned 360,000, the calculations up to the third tranche would remain identical, but from the fourth tranche, 37% would be applied to 24,800 (the difference between 35,200 and 60,000 euros), which would mean 9,176 euros. In addition, you would have to pay 45% of 240,000 euros (the difference between the 300,000 less the 60,000 euros of the fifth tranche), that is, 108,000 euros and 47% of the 60,000 of the last tranche (the difference between 360,000 and 300,000 euros), 28,200 euros.

Thus, a person with an income of 360,000 euros a year must pay the Treasury almost 150,000 euros, almost 20,000 euros less than what you would have to pay if the marginal rate of 47% were applied directly on your payroll. Although at the time of presenting this year’s Income, this new section will not be taken into account, but since the measure has come into effect on January 1, it will already be in the return of next year when they appreciate the change.

What boxes do I have to use on my income tax return?