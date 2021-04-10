Do you know how many Fiat 500s have been made already? Stellantis tells you …

When the defunct Fiat SpA introduced the reborn Fiat 500 they never thought it could be a sales success. The big surprise came when the orders piled up within minutes of its official debut. But beyond falling into a passing fad, those responsible for the model have managed to exploit all its benefits. This is how it has arrived until today, with an iron commercial health that places it at the top of the A segment in Europe.

As we all know, the manufacture of the Fiat 500 is carried out in the factory that the firm has in Tychy (Poland). This technical center is also in charge of assembling the fireproof Panda and the fighter Lancia Ypsilon. Well, these days they are celebrating, because the veteran 500 has passed a new industrial milestone. We refer to the total number of manufactured units that, as you can imagine, has already exceeded 2 million.

The Fiat 500 has broken all the production records in the history of Tychy

Reviewing the life history of the Fiat 500 we must mention an event that occurred in 2018. At that time, the FCA Group announced that the total number of units manufactured reached 2 million. In these three years the fluctuations in the market and in the automotive sector have been many and very complicated. In addition, another event must be added: the one that “in theory” is its direct replacement, the new 500e one hundred percent electric, was born.

Well, the «Cinquino» not only has not been able to overcome, but has maintained a high rhythm. In this way it has reached the 2.5 million units. With this data in hand, we have investigated and discovered that it has broken the record for the total number of vehicles produced in Tychy with the same model. Thus, it has superseded the second-generation Panda (2 million and 168 thousand units) and the Fiat 126p (2 million and 166 thousand).

According to the press release issued by Stellantis, the Fiat 500 closed 2020 as European leader in the urban micro segment. Its market share is 17.7%, the largest among all its rivals. In addition, the 500 equals the result achieved the previous year, while increasing its participation in the segment by 3 percent. These record results demonstrate the continued popularity of the model and the appreciation of customers.

The 2.5 million unit of the Fiat 500 will not go to the brand museum. According to Stellantis, it is assigned to a private client with French nationality. However, we must recognize the courage of the Turinese firm to launch this model on the market and stand up to rivals such as Mini. In addition, we cannot forget that the entire 500 family maintains its success and the proof is the 500X that has already exceeded 500 thousand units manufactured.

