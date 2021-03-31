Do you know how many cars Bentley has made in its history? Attentive to the data

We’ve said it a thousand times, but it doesn’t hurt to do it again. Bentley is one of the most exclusive and luxurious firms in the automotive sector. We all know that much of its more than 100 years of history have been linked to Rolls Royce, but since the Volkswagen Group took its reins, many things have changed. One of the most obvious is the step into the world of SUVs wave transition to full electrification.

Both concepts will help you face the future challenges that the sector is going through. However, there is one detail that we cannot forget: its positioning. To give us an idea: its production is so limited that now, with 103 years of history, Bentley has reached a milestone far surpassing its main rivals. Can you tell how many units it has manufactured in these years? Well, pay attention, because the data will surprise you …

Bentley was born in 1919 and since then it has built 200 thousand vehicles!

So that we can compare, we will say that for a generalist green light signing to a model, they must be able manufacture in a single year more than 100 thousand units. Any figure below this is insufficient for an assembly line to be profitable. If we multiply this data by the average life of the model, about 6 years, we have an average production of more than half a million units. That, if it is not a success, being able to exceed a million.

Well, to give you an idea of ​​the league in which he plays Bentleysuffice to say that In 102 years, it has manufactured 200 thousand units! Yes, you read correctly, the data is correct and it is not a misprint. As reported by the firm, 75 percent of this volume has been generated in the last 18 years. But there is another fact that will surprise you. The current daily production It is 85 cars and is equivalent to the monthly production figures of two decades ago.

The pillars on which Bentley’s success has been built are the Continental GT and Bentayga. In fact, it has been this SUV that has opened the door of electrification to the manufacturer and the one that has reached such a milestone. Still, to commemorate the occasion, Bentley wanted its oldest model, the EXP 2, to pose alongside the 200,000th car. To complete the image, the workers with more years of service to the brand are added.

The future of the English firm passes through Beyond100 strategy. Furthermore, they aim to be carbon neutral in 2030. For this, its entire range will be hybridized or electrified. However, we can only congratulate her, because such a milestone can only be reached by someone like them.

