Do you know El Santuario Resort & Spa?

El Santuario Resort & Spa is an incredible boutique hotel nestled in the most mystical area of ​​Valle de Bravo, next to the lake shore. It is a magical place, ideal to go as a couple on a romantic weekend or even to go with friends and family during the week. Operated by the Mexican hotel group Hamak Hotels, this space full of energy and spirituality serves as a sustainable hotel located 1,600 meters above the level of evil and on the shore of the Valle de Bravo lake, it is nestled in a millenary mountain of quartz that it emerged more than 100 million years ago.

And this is where the magic and mysticism of this place begins. A fairy tale, without a doubt. It all started when its founder, businessman Michel Domit, offered to buy the mountain where El Santuario is today, but Michel rejected the proposal. In 1989, the Domit Group was going through a bad financial time and did not dare to make an important decision. But everything changed when that night, Michel did a meditation and at this moment his father, who died when he was 12 years old, suggested that he had to buy the mountain, because this fact would be his life mission to make it a world example of coexistence between man and the environment.

El Santuario Resort & Spa is synonymous with nature, where you can breathe serenity and enjoy incredible movie sunrises and twilights. Its architecture, immersed in an ecological reserve, is camouflaged with the surrounding environment, with gardens, endemic plants, cacti, bougainvillea and herbs that are later used for cooking and even for spa treatments.

The hotel has 64 suites. And why this number? Well, because of its identification with the hexagrams of the Chinese holy book I Ching that symbolize the sixty-four possible permutations, arranged in a cascade, and that signify the upward and downward transit towards the openness and knowledge of oneself. Each suite offers an individual view of the lake. In addition, at the top of the mountain it includes a private pool decorated with pieces of Mexican art and elements of aromatherapy and reflexology.

Every place and nook in El Santuario is as if you were in a paradise that appears so many times in our dreams. When you walk through its facilities, you feel the energy in each step and in any of its corners. All this together with the impressive views of the lake, undoubtedly an ideal oasis to make your body rest and at the same time, connect with nature. A unique and extraordinary experience, only capable of being lived in this property.

In terms of gastronomy, El Santuario has the NA-HA restaurant led by chef Alejandro Zuno. A space where you can taste the best dishes with privileged views of the lake. Its menu combines the best of Mexican and international cuisine. Having breakfast here is a relaxing experience, breathing fresh air and maximum tranquility listening to the noises of nature.

The restaurant has private spaces for the organization of romantic dinners, with special decoration and setting, included in the Romance Package (with stay, romantic dinner, special decoration and couples massage). In addition, as a novelty, they have just integrated a blind tasting menu for small groups. They are carried out in private rooms, and it is an original and fun way to surprise your partner, friends or family.

And we arrive at the most mystical, magical and surprising area of ​​El Santuario, the spa. When you enter this area, you experience a different environment, where your body enters a state of calm and absolute relaxation. It consists of a wide variety of therapies that focus on experiences of well-being of the body, mind and spirit, through products and advanced techniques and ancestral knowledge. The goal is for the person to experience a deep inner transformation.

His therapies include: Deep healing of the soul, temazcalli, Sanctuary massage and comprehensive sound therapy. On this occasion, we will focus on Deep Soul Healing. This therapy consists of managing the inner energy to help us visualize our past. In this way we can heal and analyze aspects of our life that influenced the natural flow of our magnetic river. Lulu gives you a massage through the illumination of angels, medicinal oils and copal smoke that cleanses the energies of low vibrations, leading us to a deep meditation while the spirit is relieved of loads, accompanied by candles and harmonic sounds that they unblock our energy channels in the body.

The person in charge of doing it is called Lourdes Garcen and she is the Manager of the spa. Without a doubt, an incredible woman who is able to tell you things about your life without having seen you once. She acts as a healer in various spa therapies and is an indigo woman whose personality is built on high sensitivity, intelligence, and creativity. Indigo people are passionate about creating elements and experiences, using a great empathy with their environment. They consciously seek inner happiness, as a daily priority, it is one of the basic signals of people with high sensitivity. In short, they are sensitive people who have psychic experiences. We recommend that you go to the spa and ask about Lulú, as she is known in El Santuario and prepare to live a mystical and sensory experience that you had never imagined.

https://www.elsantuario.com/

https://www.elsantuario.com/spa/el-santuario-spa