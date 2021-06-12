Do you have to wear a mask? Is it spread by water?

A woman bathes in a pool with a mask on. (Photo: Olja Merker via .)

Squeeze the heat and nothing wants more than getting into the water. Swimming pools, whether public or community, are going to be the great relief and the center of leisure for many, but again in a context of pandemic.

Perhaps this summer of 2021 there will be fewer doubts than in the past, when the de-escalation phases were happening and we were not yet experts in the use of masks and other preventive measures, but there are issues that continue to raise concerns.

These are the answers to the most common questions facing the new swimming pool season and the coronavirus:

Is the coronavirus spread by pool water?

Three different entities have good news in this regard. On the one hand, the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC) already determined last summer that “in recreational activities, infection by SARS-CoV-2 by contact with water under standard conditions for bathing is very unlikely.”

“In swimming pools and spas, where the use of disinfectant agents is widely implemented in order to avoid microbial contamination of the water by the influx of users, the residual concentration of the disinfection agent present in the water should be sufficient for inactivation of the virus ”, he clarified.

Of course, this body recalled that “these activities generally imply a loss of the recommended measures of social distancing”, so it is not necessary to relax and any agglomeration should be avoided, in order to avoid contagion by aerosols.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the United States (CDC) also consider that contagion in a swimming pool is very unlikely.

“Obviously, if there are a lot of people in the pool, that will increase the probability …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.