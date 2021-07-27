Do you have to see a DC Comics movie first?

The Suicide Squad is about to be released and its director James Gunn reveals if you need to see the other DC Comics movies to understand the story.

The movie The Suicide Squad of James Gunn shares characters played by the same actors as the version of this team that hit theaters in 2016 directed by David Yesterday. Therefore, it is normal that many people think that you have to see that delivery of the DCEU and keep it fresh in your memory.

But when a fan asked James Gunn by social networks if it was necessary to see the previous version of The Suicide Squad or any other movie of Dc comics, the director gave a very clear answer.

“Do not. You don’t have to have seen any other movie to understand everything in Suicide Squad. “

Curiously, it is something that could also be said of the first film of Guardians of the Galaxy (2014). Since it was part of Marvel studios and there were even scenes on Earth, but his story was far from everything we had seen previously of the Avengers and everything was perfectly understood.

What will the movie be about?

There is a jail called Belle Reve considered one of the most dangerous places on Earth. For this reason, inmates prefer to be part of The Suicide Squad in order to lower their sentences. This is how a very particular group of villains will unite who will have to carry out a difficult mission on the island of Corto Maltese.

In the cast of The Suicide Squad Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Sylvester Stallone as King Shark (voice), Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Michael Rooker as Savant, Nathan Fillion as TDK, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, John stand out. Dinner as Peacemaker, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Freddie Stroma as Adrian Chase, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Sean Gunn as Weasel (voice), Mikaela Hoover as Camila, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Flula Borg as Javelin, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Storm Reid as Tyla, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher II, Steve Agee as King Shark / John Economos and Joaquín Cosio as General Mateo Suarez.

The Suicide Squad will premiere on August 6, 2021.