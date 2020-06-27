© Jen Campbell

Jen Campbell specializes in short stories and poetry, but also has a literary critic channel.

I liked the Diary of Anne Frank a lot, will it have other books by the same author? Where are your fiction novels? Where do they have Hamlet, you know ‘to be or not to be’: in the philosophy section? What book could I buy so that when people see my library they say ‘oops, what a smart guy’?

Questions and comments like the previous ones were what motivated Jen Campbell to publish « Weird Things You Hear in Bookstores », a compilation of the most fantastic, curious and ridiculous that she heard in her more than ten years working in a bookstore in Edinburgh , Scotland, and at a London book dealer.

Campbell is a British writer, poet and literary critic who also has a blog and her own YouTube channel, where she reviews new publications and talks about her long relationship with books.

The edition of « Cosas raras … » had such an impact that it put her in contact with other booksellers around the world, including in Spanish-speaking cities, which contributed to a second volume. He also wrote another book dedicated to the curious bookstores on the planet. They have all been translated into Spanish.

BBC Mundo spoke with her about her beginnings in literary life, the magic of bookstores and the incidents that occur in them.

How arrivedor toThe world of books?

I grew up in the North East of England and at that time – in the 90s – there weren’t many bookstores. But when I went to the university in Edinburgh I found that there was a great amount and they were a delight, I had a wonderful time there.

I started to think that instead of spending money on books, it would be better to get a job at one of them. I got a part-time job at a bookstore called Edinburgh Bookshop and it was wonderful, I loved it.

It was small, but very well stocked and selected and the community around it was very close.

There were a couple of schools nearby and most afternoons a lot of kids would come in and out of class and we would have a story time for them.

The library had a huge leonberger dog, and the kids were trying to ride her like a pony and we told them it was Nana, the dog in Peter Pan, and they believed it.

I worked there for about 10 years and I’m still in the book guild but not as a salesperson anymore.

What effect does being surrounded by so many books have? I’m talking about the sensory, emotional impact that being between books produces.

The main aspect of selling books is that it helps people find themselves.

If you recommend someone a book they fall in love with, that stays with them forever and they will never forget where they bought it.

Edinburgh is known for its many and varied bookstores.

Personally, I usually remember where and when I bought a book, and if I liked it. You really anchor a book to a place and time and that is very special.

And being in a place full of books gives you a sense of limitless possibilities.

Each one is a door to another site and you can select the one you want and the moment before you make that decision is very exciting.

Being able to recommend something that becomes important to someone is a privilege.

That relationship between bookseller and client is undoubtedly special and source of the weird things you hear in bookstores. What gave you the idea to registerr and post those comments?

It happened by accident.

I had left the bookstore in Edinburgh to move to London, where I found a job at a book dealer, Ripping Yarns.

It was very different from where I had been, all the books were old and that I think generated more strange questions and comments than those I had heard before in Edinburgh.

I had had a particularly curious day in the bookstore: someone had thrown up in my shoes and there were a series of comments that I decided to write on a blog.

I did it all jokingly and with great affection, but it went viral.

There were booksellers all over the world commenting, « It happened to me too. »

The number of booksellers who spoke of people coming in to ask if Anne Frank had written a sequel to her diary, because they thought it was fiction and didn’t know it was a real person, was unheard of.

The fact that it happened to so many others puzzled me, but clearly had resonance. Many people shared it online and it took on a life of its own.

I got a call a few weeks later from an editor who had worked at the same place and remembered the ridiculousness he was hearing.

He asked me if I had thought about putting everything I had collected into a book. It hadn’t occurred to me, but I checked with my literary agent and I did.

A customer asked if the bookstore had « pop up » books (3-D illustrations) about sex education.

The Anne Frank quote is amazing, but what was the first thing she heard that surprised her?

I don’t remember what was the first thing I heard, but there are actions that stand out that there is no way to describe them in the book.

For example, the number of parents who left their children in the bookstore alone, young children, simply left them while they went shopping. It was very stressful.

Other times the children climbed up the shelves without their parents saying anything to them or breaking the pages of a book and the mother carefully returned it to the shelf. Obviously accidents occurred and that loss is assumed, but that behavior surprised me.

However, one thing I remember very much was the interactions with children, the funny things they said in the most innocent way.

That was my favorite section of the book « Strange Things … » because there is no malice or sarcasm. Just innocence and wonder.

There was a girl, Imogen, who pointed to a shelf and asked me if I could get to Narnia through it [la tierra imaginaria del libro « Las crónicas de Narnia » de C.S. Lewis].

I told him that our shelf was very boring and that I did not think it would serve to travel to Narnia.

She sighed and looked at me with wise eyes saying: « Okay, my closet doesn’t work for Narnia either, my dad says it’s because Mom bought it at IKEA. »

You can understand how a bookstore can be a safe place for children, a place of fantasy and magic. But in terms of adults, what makes them come out with these curious questions and comments that could even betray their ignorance?

Sometimes it is because people are looking for titles that they half remember and assume that you should know what they mean.

I’ve been in that situation, trying to find a childhood book, all you can remember is that it was blue, and you look at the person desperately thinking that they have to know what you mean even if there are so many books that are blue.

In a sense, I interpret it as a compliment: that they think I know everything, that I have an answer to any question, that they don’t see that I couldn’t find a book whose title they only remember one word.

Actually, one of the most enjoyable things about being a bookseller is the approach that can be achieved with the client in a way that is not possible in other commercial areas.

Because when you talk about books you talk about your life, and that has allowed me to have intimate personal exchanges: someone who is getting divorced and is looking for a book that will help him and that starts a long and deep conversation.

At the other extreme are people who leave you speechless, like a man who told me he ate the good books he read. I didn’t know what to answer but how I did it. He said he wanted to feel that the book was part of it, so he cut the pages and baked them inside a cake and ate them.

I told him that it seemed « poetic » to me but I wanted to know what he was doing with the books he didn’t like. She looked at me like I was stupid and said, « Obviously I don’t eat those. »

All illustrations in the book and accompanying texts are the brainchild of brothers Greg and Myles McLeod

One of the questions a customer asked him was if he had read all the books on the premises. Is there time within all the things to do in a bookstore? for read?

It is a very common mistake to believe that all a bookseller does all day is read. Absolutely not.

In the antique dealer I worked with, in particular, there was only one employee at a time, so you had to do everything: stand behind the box, manage the store, order books online, restock shelves, research old books for customers.

However, there are instances, especially when working with new books, where we make sure that all employees are aware of new publications, that we have read them to recommend them.

In the sale of new books that is part of the job, but generally reading is done in your free time, not at work.

Working in an antique shop creates a special relationship with the many books around you, says Jen Campbell.

« Strange Things You Hear in Bookstores » was released in Spanish with additional entries from Hispanic bookstores. How were they chosen?

The Spanish publisher contacted bookstores and sent me the translations for my approval. I had done that with other libraries for the English version to show how often these situations occur.

People are rare in bookstores around the world. That’s something I discovered when I went on tour with the book and had a chance to talk to other booksellers.

But I also realized how rare we are the booksellers themselves, which is something I decided to portray in « The Book of Bookstores », which is about the rare and wonderful bookstores and their fantastic owners.

There I speak of bookstores on boats that navigate channels, bookstores on buses, books on horseback.

I have a special admiration for traveling bookstores, they are fantastic. I explored bookstores around the world and found rare bookstores, rare booksellers, and rare customers everywhere.

Cover of the Spanish edition of « Strange Things You Hear in Bookstores » by Jen Campbell

Some in Latin America?

Yes. There is a man named Luis who has what I would say is more a library than a bookstore that he carries on the back of a donkey.

And there are some beautiful bookstores in Buenos Aires, Argentina, for example. The Athenaeum, which remains in an old opera house. One could stay whole days there.

There are people who visit the bookstore as if it were a church. I have done it myself, it is something that fills you with calm. You don’t have to buy anything, which I totally approve of. It is like a pilgrimage.

How has this experience in bookstores influenced your writing?

After writing these three books I went back to what I was doing before: poetry and short stories.

I don’t know if my work in bookstores influenced my writing, but it definitely enriched my experience of the world of books: the publishing business, trips and visits to other places where books are sold, interaction with other readers influenced how I think about my stories, how I elaborate them in terms of structure.

Since then, I have written two collections of poems and one of short stories for adults, « The Beginning of the World at Midnight. »

I also published a series of illustrated children’s books, which have been translated into Spanish.

The first is called « Franklin’s Flying Bookstore, » about a dragon who loves reading and wants to share stories, but people are scared of him. He befriends a girl named Luna and they decide to build a bookstore on Franklin’s back that they take to local villages to encourage reading.

It has two sequels, « Franklin and Luna on the Moon » and « The fantastic journey of Franklin and Luna in the storybook ».

The Ateneo bookstore in Buenos Aires is one of the most spectacular in the world.

In additionmore than writing, you He has a blog and orn YouTube channel in which addresses issues of disfigurement and visible physical differences. What is that for?

I was born with EEC syndrome, a genetic condition characterized by ectrodactyly, ectodermal dysplasia, and orofacial clefts. I had the bones and skin of my hands fused, so I spent a good part of my childhood in hospitals, with dozens of operations in which they basically rebuilt my hands.

That was one reason I fell in love with reading, because I spent a lot of time outside of school. First with talking books because he couldn’t hold them with his bandaged hands.

I love the idea of ​​stories as a means of escape, but also how you see yourself through literature.

I wanted to join the literary community on YouTube in its section called BookTube – where there is literary criticism, new books, etc. – but I was nervous because I have a disfigurement disability and the internet can be an unpleasant place if one It looks different.

On her YouTube channel, in addition to literary criticism, Jen Campbell addresses the issue of her EEC syndrome condition.

So if I was going to talk about books I would also have to talk about my condition, in case people asked what was wrong with me, and I thought I could use the platform to educate as well.

On my YouTube channel I talk a lot about the representation of disfigurement in literature and cinema because, with few exceptions, it is not very subtle.

If you think about villains, they frequently have facial deformations, like those of James Bond with scars on their faces, and even in Disney animations like the Lion King the bad character is called Scar [cicatriz en inglés].

All this encourages the disfigurement to be interpreted as something negative. It can be dismissed, saying that it is only in books or on films, but the means we consume affect the way we see the world daily.

I’ve been making videos for more than five years, reviewing books and occasionally talking about disfigurement and the story of fairy tales that I’m passionate about. That is already part of my life.

And in what you write, have you included the subject of your condition?

Definitely within my poetry and the series of stories for adults.

But, even in the « Stranger Things » books, although they don’t have a disfigured character, the message is not to judge a person by how he looks. And much of the work I do with children is writing and reading, but I also talk about disfigurement and acceptance.

I was once explaining to a child that I had metal rods on my fingers and he said, « How amazing, it’s like you’re a robot! »

Children are the best. They ask very specific questions and basically what they want to know is that you do not suffer pain.

