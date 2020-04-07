When you talk a lot about a topic and express different opinions, it is difficult to know who is right and who is not. Even if the project you are talking about is good or bad. The Government of Spain has already launched the Self-diagnosis and information official mobile application, AssistanceCOVID-19, and the feeling that many people have is that: is it a good thing? Do I have to worry about providing my data?

First of all, let’s remember what are the objectives of the application. The Secretary of State for Digitization and Artificial Intelligence explained that they are seeking decongest healthcare phones through self-diagnosis on the platform, available on iOS, Android and on the website. There, the symptoms that can help detect the coronavirus can be indicated. In the case of testing positive, reminders will be received for follow-up and you can also access updated information on the COVID-19 crisis in Spain.

However, the Government underlines that this app not a medical diagnostic service, “for emergency care or prescription of pharmacological treatments”. This means that those who may have complications from the disease, such as respiratory problems, have to continue going to a medical center. The idea is that the app is only to identify probable new cases and be able to use them with statistical and research purposes. In the hope that these data will help to better manage the pandemic in the country.

The app, following the same line of the projects that have been carried out in Autonomous Communities such as Madrid and Catalonia, is available, for now, at Canary Islands, Cantabria, Castilla La Mancha, Extremadura and Principality of Asturias. Despite the fact that the Executive ensures that coverage will be progressively expanded, it is striking that it has begun to be used in some of the communities with the least infected by coronavirus.

Is the app really necessary?

The digital lawyer Sergio Carrasco explained in a previous interview with Explica.co that the Government seeks to analyze mass movements and possible health service needs. “If I see that a certain area has a very large population, I can detect a greater need for medical resources than I had anticipated,” he clarified.

The objective is clear, but some doubt its effectiveness. Simona Levi, activist and founder of the Xnet platform, shared the report “Data, citizenship and institutions: a virtuous circle to attack COVID-19”, in which she proposed that the self-diagnosis can be done with an online questionnaire, something similar to what the chat bot announced by the Government could be. He argues that it makes sense that, if the self-diagnosis is positive, a direct connection with emergency services and medical action. But what is the use of collecting so much data if the result is only ‘Call the emergency number’? “If the collected data does not automatically reach an even emergency-enabled channel that activates some actions, they are not necessary. An online questionnaire with a final statement with the number to call would suffice.”

There are other ways to collect citizenship data. For example, and how is it done in South Korea -where downloading the application is an obligation for citizens-, another option is to collect geolocation data to track people who have tested positive. Thus, you can know with whom you have had contact in the last 15 days and compliance with confinement is controlled. It has also been carried out in several countries a map with all the infectedAlthough this measure has been criticized because it can create stigma and even persecution. But in theory, this measure would allow uninfected people can move freely and, the Xnet report points out, ensuring the operation of the minimum services by making the workers in charge of these services assume fewer risks than they currently do.

Remember that these measures are effective in theory and that they are not being applied in Spain. We know that the Government will not track us to control whether we leave home or not, but we must not stop being alert.

We don’t breathe easy

One of the aspects that caused more noise when the launch of the application to combat COVID-19 was announced was the geolocation. Now we already have more information. The user, first of all, you can disable it if you wish. But as much as it is activated, the goal is not tracking. Geolocation would be used to confirm that we are in the Autonomous Community that we have indicated and to be able to inform ourselves about the nearest health services. We were calmer, but not entirely. What can happen to our data?

Levi recalled in his report that according to the European legislation of Data retention, telephone companies are obliged to keep all our data (including travel) for a period that goes from six months to two years, according to the countries. “Then they must be removed to avoid creating a permanent profile of people, as in the Stasi era, to understand us.” These data are collected for police data, to be able to reconstruct cases through displacement. This option is the only one provided to handle the data. without the consent of the users, even in emergencies, to avoid temptations of authoritarian surveillance.

If a third party could have access to this data it would be a serious interference with privacy, Levi warns, because it reveals who we have contacted, the places where we have been, as well as intimacies, vices and customs. Therefore, a measure is proposed that could be equally effective in managing the crisis. We all have right to request our data to telephone companies and our treatment would not be invasive. With that information, we could have a picture of our activities in the previous 15 days and, in the event that we had the virus, proactively warn the people we had contact with and may have been infected.

It would be to automate this process so that it is done by the interested party voluntarily and privately, according to their will and criteria and thus in a chain by the people contacted and for subsequent studies. “

This option, however, has not been raised in institutions.

Simona Levi concluded that the use of massive population data is positive, as long as they are anonymous and open not only to governments, but also to citizens. “Big data must be subject to democratic rules: it must be a common good at the service of citizen science and innovation and not a property exclusive to governments and corporations.” Add that transparency you must master the formulas with which the data is aggregated and anonymized.