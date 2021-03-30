Do you have more nightmares in the pandemic? You could be ‘dreaming’

Know the consequences of having poor quality sleep 5:51

(CNN) – Do you wake up more often these days from an unpleasant dream, even from a terrifying nightmare? Blame it on a combination of sleep changes brought on by the pandemic, along with a year of stress, sleep experts say.

“My patients have come and said, ‘I have vivid dreams, I remember my dreams, I have nightmares,'” said Dr. Raj Dasgupta, sleep specialist, assistant professor of clinical medicine at the Keck School of Medicine at the University of California. Southern California.

“This is something that we have seen in other traumatic events that occur around the world and in our country,” said Dasgupta. “So the fact that we have more nightmares during this pandemic does not surprise me.”

The phenomenon began about a year ago, shortly after lockdowns began around the world. Frontline workers were hit hard: A June 2020 study of 100 Chinese nurses found that 45% experienced nightmares, along with varying degrees of anxiety and depression.

But the nightmares have continued as the lockdowns and lockdowns drag on, experts say. One reason: an increase in “night owls.”

Saved from daily commutes or a more organized schedule, people began going to bed later and later as the pandemic progressed, Dasgupta said. Of course, they then sleep in later than normal, setting the stage for vibrant, colorful, and even terrifying dreams.

Here’s why: Sleep allows more time for a deeper stage of sleep called rapid eye movement, or REM, when the body consolidates and stores memories and restores itself.

A long stretch of REM occurs in the latter part of the night, usually just before you wake up, said clinical psychologist and sleep specialist Michael Breus, author of “Good Night: The Sleep Doctor’s 4-Week Program to Better Sleep and Sleep. Better Health “(which translates to” Good Night: The Sleep Doctor’s Four-Week Program for Better Sleep and Better Health “).

Add in the worry, anxiety and stress of the pandemic, Breus said, and you’ve got the perfect recipe for nightmares.

“When you have more REM during stressful times, you have more REM nightmares. We are calling this phenomenon ‘quarantining’ ”, said Breus.

READ: 12 Questions and Answers About Sleep: Do You Have a Sleep Deficit? What Causes Insomnia? Is it good to take a nap?

Dreams of trauma

Disturbing dreams during times of national stress are not new. Nightmares have always been a key issue for military veterans suffering from PTSD.

Studies found an increase in trauma-related dreams after 9/11, and nurses and other front-line workers reported intense nightmares after caring for people who died of Ebola during the 2014-2016 outbreak in Guinea, Africa. Western.

When the new coronavirus arrived, studies began to document a similar reaction in the United States, said Rebecca Robbins, an associate scientist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston who studies sleep.

“There are some really compelling examples of individuals … reporting dreams about locust infestations and the like,” said Robbins, who is also an instructor of medicine at Harvard Medical School.

Last spring, an online questionnaire by Deirdre Barrett, an assistant professor of psychology at Harvard Medical School who has written several books on dreams, documented numerous nightmares about insects, Barrett told the Harvard Gazette in May.

“I just saw dozens and dozens and dozens of every type of critter imaginable attacking the dreamer,” Barrett said.

«There are armies of cockroaches running towards the dreamer; there are masses of writhing worms; there were some grasshoppers with vampire fangs; there are bed bugs, stink bugs, “he said, adding that the disturbing dreams also contained other metaphors for the coronavirus such as” tsunamis, tornadoes, hurricanes, earthquakes, fires and mass shootings in the streets. “

A variety of dreams focused on the fear of contracting the virus: for example, dreamers may have seen people without a mask in public, where others were coughing on them. As the quarantines continued, the dreams focused on being trapped.

“People sheltering at home alone will dream that they have been locked up in prison, or a woman who was sent to Mars alone to establish the first one-man colony on Mars,” Barrett said. “There was a woman who was actually homeschooling her child, but she dreamed that someone had decided that her entire child’s class had to go live with her.”

Doctors and nurses in intensive care units have reported traumatic nightmares, the kind that can occur in other stages of sleep besides REM, he added.

“They are having nightmares,” he said. “They usually involve caring for someone who is dying from COVID-19, and they are trying to do something like put a patient on a respirator, or reattach the tube that came out of a respirator, or the respirators are not working.”

“So they feel like it’s their responsibility to save this person’s life, and yet they don’t really have much control over it, and the person is dying anyway,” Barrett said. That’s his nightmare. It is the worst moment of their daytime experiences.

Tragically, those dreams persist today as the virus continues to kill millions around the world, Dasgupta said. In addition to front-line workers, many people who have been hospitalized and survived the virus are also experiencing nightmares.

“I’m an ICU doctor,” he said. “Patients don’t use the ventilator for days; we often talk weeks to months. They take medicine, they feel lonely, it’s scary, so of course they have PTSD nightmares. ‘

READ: 8 ways to get back to sleep after waking up at night

To do

People with vivid and terrifying nightmares that haunt them or lead to feelings of hopelessness and depression should seek the help of a mental health professional, Robbins said.

“Especially if they are particularly disturbing and persist, it might be something to discuss with your healthcare provider,” he said.

Those who experience less stressful ‘quarenoozes’ can try some of these tips, but again, don’t hesitate to reach out to a professional for help.

Check the heat in your bedroom. If your body is too hot, it can set you up for disturbing dreams, Robbins said.

“We have done this experimentally with thermal blankets,” he said. “If we put thermal blankets on people during sleep, we find that the dreams are scarier, a little more in the nightmare category, and the dream is more fragmented.”

However, if you are sleeping in a cold space and experiencing these nightmares, “it might be something to discuss with your healthcare provider because it may be associated with feelings of depression, anxiety, or other mental health issues,” she said.

READ: Tips, foods and more to beat insomnia and sleep better

Check your medications. “There are some medications that cause hallucinations and nightmares,” Robbins said.

Blood pressure medications called beta-blockers can affect the way the brain handles norepinephrine, a neurotransmitter responsible for our “fight or flight” response to stress. Some antihistamines, antidepressants, sleeping pills, statins, and other drugs are also associated with disturbing dreams.

Drinking alcohol and using barbiturates can do the same.

Adopt a more normal sleep schedule. “Some people, especially teenagers, stay up until 1 or 2 am,” Dasgupta said. That’s a problem, he added, because the circadian rhythm, or the body’s biological clock, controls all of the body’s hormones, temperature, eating, digestion and sleep-wake cycles. Playing with him can be unhealthy.

Studies of shift workers, who work unusual hours and live out of sync with their normal biological rhythm, show they are at increased risk for heart disease, ulcers, depression, obesity, and certain cancers.

Another study found that changing your usual sleep-wake time by 90 minutes in either direction, which many of us do on weekends, doubled the risk of cardiovascular disease over a five-year period. The more days you sleep irregularly, the higher the risk, the study found.

The best sleep comes when you have a regular bedtime and wake-up time, Dasgupta said, “even on weekends and holidays.”

Prepare your brain for pleasant dreams. Using good sleep hygiene tactics, including putting away blue-light-emitting smartphones and laptops for two hours before bed, taking hot baths, and doing relaxing stretches, yoga, or meditation before bed, are great ways to calm anxiety and purge your brain of stress.

You can also tell your brain what to dream about, Barrett told the Harvard Gazette.

Think about what you would like to dream about. You could choose a person that you would like to see in your dream tonight, or a favorite place. If it’s a general one, like a person or a place, just visualize that person or place, ”Barrett said.

“If you have a particular favorite dream that you are concentrating on, you could try repeating it in detail before falling asleep, and that would make you more likely to have a similar dream,” he said. “That makes it more likely that you will dream about that content and it also makes it less likely that you will have anxiety dreams.”