Do you have constipation? Do you know how to prevent it?

07/15/2021 at 6:30 PM CEST

Many are already enjoying their vacations and others are about to do so. Changing places for some is a good option to disconnect from all the fatigue and stress accumulated during these months.

Although for some these changes that include “unknown” baths can become a real torture at the intestinal level. And there are many people who when they leave home are unable to visit the bathroom as often as they usually do. In other words, become constipated.

There are also those for whom constipation is common in their lives, with the discomfort that this entails.

In fact, this pathology has an estimated prevalence of around 20% in the world, according to the constipation guide of the World Gastroenterology Organization (OMG).

What’s more, it is more frequent in the female sex, in people with sedentary life and in those who digest a diet low in fluids and fiber (fruits and vegetables).

When can you talk about constipation

The specialists of the Spanish Foundation for the Digestive System (FEAD) recognize that the clinical definition of this problem is one thing and the one that each patient subjectively perceives is quite another.

The experts establish a scale: less than three stools a week, and that the stools are hard, small or dry, is a sign that the patient suffers from constipation.

But of course, everyone has their own intestinal rhythm and this scale is not applicable to all cases equally.

So it is also considered constipation if the patient sees how the number of times he defecates decreases, it requires greater efforts to do so and the stool is hard.

On the other hand, you have to be clear about one issue, from the FEAD They do not consider constipation to be a disease, but it may be due to a specific pathology (Crohn’s disease, ischemic colitis, anal fissures or complicated hemorrhoids).

It can also be caused by the consumption of some drugs (benzodiazepines, Parkinson’s drugs, antidepressants, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs or diuretics).

High fiber diet, the best prevention

The Spanish Digestive System Foundation (FEAD) recommends a high fiber diet to prevent or treat constipation.

Although dietary fiber is part of what is considered a healthy diet, it is also recommended to prevent or treat constipation.

And it is that fiber greatly increases fecal mass. Therefore, its consumption increases the frequency of defecation and reduces intestinal transit time.

But if we are not sure how much fiber our diet should contain, FEAD experts offer us some minimum requirements:

Two servings of vegetables a day, at least one of them raw, such as in salads, and another as part of an elaborate dish or as a garnish. Three pieces of fruit a day, preferably whole and with skin as long as it is edible, of course. since the fiber is mostly found in the pulp and skin. Every day between four and six servings of products that contain whole wheat flour or are enriched with wheat bran due to its higher fiber content. How to do it? Well, for example, take some cereals for breakfast, whole wheat bread at meals or also, as a meal itself, such as whole wheat pasta or rice. Two to five servings of legumes weekly, since they are one of the main sources fiber. They can be used as substitutes for cereals and to cook legumes by adding cereals, in this way we will increase the biological value of the protein content.

Digestive experts give us some ideas: some lentils with rice, stew with potatoes or hummus with bread, etc.

Of course, these amounts taking into account that a serving is equivalent to an individual dish of about 60 grams raw.