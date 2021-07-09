Do you have children studying? We tell you how to receive 800 pesos a month

MEXICO CITY.- The Basic Education Family Welfare Scholarship program aims for students of different school levels to continue their school studies, so we will tell you who benefits and what is the process to request support.

What is the Welfare Scholarship?

It is a program of the Government of Mexico that provides a scholarship to families living in poverty, who have a member under 18 years of age enrolled in basic education.

Who is the Welfare Scholarship aimed at?

It is aimed at families living in poverty who have girls, boys or adolescents enrolled in Basic Education (Initial, Preschool, Primary or Secondary Education) or with girls or boys under six years of age and live in priority locations.

What is the amount of the Scholarship?

The scholarship is $ 800 (eight hundred pesos) per month, which will be delivered bimonthly to the beneficiary family for 10 months according to the school year. The beginning of the payment occurs from the formal incorporation to the Program.

The scholarship will be awarded for five semesters, that is, the 10 months of the school year after joining the Program.

Which are the requirements?

The requirements for a family to access this program are:

The girls, boys or adolescents who are part of the family are enrolled in a basic education school. The exception to this requirement are those families that reside in priority locations and whose only minor members are six years old or younger. None of the girls, boys or adolescents who are part of the family simultaneously receive another educational scholarship for the same purpose granted by any agency or entity of the Federal Public Administration.

In the event that the family’s guardian is studying and meets the corresponding requirements, he / she may be a beneficiary of another scholarship program of the National Coordination or of any other agency or entity of the Federal Public Administration.

The family has a monthly income per person that places it in a situation of poverty. The exception to this requirement are families that:

-They live in a priority locality or the educational establishment attended by any of their children or adolescents is located in a locality of this type.

-A girl or boy in the family receives the services of MEVyT 10-14 from the INEA.

How will the scholarship be awarded?

They are delivered directly to the student’s mother, father or guardian by means of a bank card or at established payment desks.

Depending on the locality where the beneficiary family lives, one of the following modalities will be offered:

Bank cards At payment desks (when there is no other payment method available).

For more information, you can go to the Program’s Citizen Service Center by dialing the toll-free number 55 1162 0300 from Monday to Friday from 09:00 to 18:00, Mexico City time; to the email: atencion@becasbenitojuarez.gob.mx, atencion.basica@becasbenitojuarez.gob.mx or personally at the National Coordination of Scholarships for Wellbeing Benito Juárez; in the Representative Offices or their auxiliary headquarters and in the various service spaces available to the Program or the Government of Mexico.

