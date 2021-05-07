Do you have abdominal bloating? These Foods Reduce Belly Swelling | Life

Abdominal bloating is a very common problem that affects countless people. If you are one of them, take note of these foods and include them in your diet to reduce belly inflammation.

Many people suffer from abdominal bloating. Belly inflammation can be caused by multiple causes, such as the consumption of carbonated drinks, the reaction of your stomach to certain foods, constipation, the accumulation of gases or even stress.

What you eat and drink significantly affects your digestive system. Some foods can cause or intensify your digestive problems, while others can promote good gut health.

When we cook, we usually discard some parts of the food. Save these peels, stems and leaves: they have very interesting properties.

If your wind is inflamed frequently, take note of these foods that can help you reduce abdominal bloating:

Avocado. They are high in fiber to prevent constipation and bloating. In addition, they are rich in potassium, an essential mineral that prevents fluid retention. Cucumber. They contain 95% water, so they are perfect for relieving bloating and fluid retention. Yoghurt. The probiotics in yogurt support intestinal health, fight constipation, and studies show that they reduce abdominal bloating caused by conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome. Berries. The fiber in blackberries, blueberries, and strawberries supports intestinal health, softens stools, and prevents constipation and bloating. In addition, they are rich in antioxidants, which reduces inflammation in the body. Green Tea. It prevents fluid retention, reduces inflammation thanks to its antioxidants and caffeine promotes intestinal regularity.

You have at your disposal various infusions with great health benefits. We show you some of them that you should take often.

Celery. It has a high water content (95%) and is considered a natural diuretic. In addition, its mannitol content favors intestinal regularity. Ginger. Relieves digestive discomfort, promotes healthy digestion thanks to zingibain, and prevents constipation. Banana. They are rich in fiber to promote intestinal regularity, and their potassium content prevents fluid retention. Asparagus. They are an important source of fiber (3 gr in each 134 gr serving), and their inulin content prevents constipation and reduces belly swelling. Oatmeal. They contain a fiber (4 gr in each 40 gr portion), and stands out for its beta glucan content, a type of fiber with great anti-inflammatory properties. Pineapple. It contains bromelain, an enzyme that relieves digestive disorders and fights inflammation.

You may not know it, but clove tea has surprising health benefits. We tell you what its properties are and how to prepare it.

Turmeric. Curcumin has great anti-inflammatory effects, can improve gut health, and reduces symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome, including gas, bloating, and constipation. Kiwi. It has fiber and potassium, and its actinidin content promotes digestion and accelerates the evacuation of the digestive system. Various studies reveal that it helps reduce bloating, stomach pain, and constipation.