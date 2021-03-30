Do you have a tendency to addictions?

In view of the results, it seems that you have a tendency to addictive behavior. This does not have to mean that you like the substances that we typically associate with addiction (drugs, tobacco, alcohol, gambling …), but it does mean that you have a propensity to become obsessed and that it is more difficult for you to stop these types of behaviors. Binge eating, continuously check your notifications on social networks, buy things you don’t need … we encourage you to identify your weak points and try to control them so that they do not cause you problems.

